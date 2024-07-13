Fans have fallen in love with Jason and Kylie Kelce‘s family through the years, but is the couple ready for another baby?

Kylie and the former NFL star, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, exchanged vows in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt, one year later. Daughters Ellie and Bennett arrived in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

When Jason and the Eagles were heading to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona, Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant. Her doctor was on hand at the game in case of an emergency.

“Honestly, we did have a conversation that if [the baby] came at the Super Bowl, I think [Jason] said it on the podcast that he wanted to name her Super,” Kylie said on an episode of Jason and Travis Kelce‘s “New Heights” in September 2023. “That was not going to happen. But I told him that we could do S.B. as initials.”

Related: Everything Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Have Said About Parenting 3 Kids Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are proud parents of three — and they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Philadelphia Eagles center married Kylie in April 2018 nearly three years after matching on dating app Tinder. Less than one year after their nuptials, they welcomed eldest daughter Wyatt […]

The Eagles ultimately lost to Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and Kylie gave birth “like a week” after the game. “Sorry to disappoint everyone,” she teased.

In June 2023, Kylie exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how she and Jason hope to raise “humble” kids. “[We’re] trying our best to make sure that when they grow up and they turn 16, they will be driving a [used vehicle],” Kylie teased. “We can’t let them have a hand-me-down car at this point. You’re not getting dad’s [Tesla] CyberTruck as your hand-me-down. You will be driving a basic model, hopefully, having to roll the windows down with a crank.”

She also noted that while she’s “very much hoping” the girls show an interest in sports, there’s no pressure from her or Jason. “No matter what they choose to do, whatever their activity of choice will be, I’m happy, but I am hoping it’s athletics,” she told Us.

Scroll down for everything Kylie and Jason have said about possibly having a fourth baby:

March 2024

During an episode of “New Heights,” Jason poked fun at the online speculation surrounding his and Kylie’s family plans. “Apparently Kylie is pregnant with our fourth child, it’s a boy. In this made-up universe,” he joked.

July 2024

Kylie opened up about an unexpected parenting hack while speaking to New York Magazine’s The Strategist, noting that her daughters “have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs” in their wardrobe.

“We still have some [clothes] packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth,” she revealed.

July 2024

When asked about the possibility of welcoming another baby, Jason told Entertainment Tonight, “That is not a question for me, but I think, you know, Kylie has expressed before we started having kids, she wanted a big family. So we’ll see what the future holds.”

Jason emphasized that he and Kylie had their “hands full” with their three girls, adding, “It’s hard to imagine another one running around.”