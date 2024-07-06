Jason and Kylie Kelce are making the wallet- and eco-friendly choice with their daughters’ wardrobes.

“We lucked out because we had three girls. We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest,” Kylie, 31, recently told New York Magazine’s The Strategist. “We have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs.”

Kylie and retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, 36, share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 15 months. According to Kylie, the passed-down wardrobe doesn’t always stay in pristine condition.

“Sometimes they’ll get stained or start to unravel at the edges because kids wear them a million times and you wash them a million times,” Kylie told the outlet, specifically praising Hanna Andersson pajamas for their long-lasting use. “We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth.”

Kylie referred to her daughters as the couple’s “three greatest creations,” and she often tries to teach them important life lessons to remain humble and down-to-earth — even as the Kelce family’s fame has increased exponentially.

“First of all, we stay surrounded by family and friends, so we keep the people around us very close to us,” Kylie exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Then, we make sure that anything that we’re doing that they feel supported by their family and friends and then also not really putting them in any places of privilege.”

She continued, “[We’re] trying our best to make sure that when they grow up and they turn 16, they will be driving a [used vehicle]. We can’t let them have a hand-me-down car at this point. You’re not getting dad’s [Tesla] CyberTruck as your hand-me-down. You will be driving a basic model, hopefully, having to roll the windows down with a crank.”

Despite Jason and Kylie’s plans to keep their girls “humble,” the family’s fame has recently risen beyond just NFL fans as their “Uncle Travvy” — Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce — started dating pop star Taylor Swift one year ago. Jason and Kylie even joined Travis, 34, at two of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in London and FaceTime’d their kids when Swift, also 34, performed their favorite songs live.