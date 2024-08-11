Jason Kelce has a new workout coach in retirement, and that’s wife Kylie Kelce.

“She just implemented this, but she said I have to work out a minimum of three days a week, otherwise she doesn’t want to deal with me,” Jason, 36, quipped on the Friday, August 9, episode of Yote House Media’s “Green Light With Chris Long” podcast. “When I’ve worked out, I am in a great mood; I interact well at home with my kids and everybody –– I just am a better person.”

According to Jason, whenever he doesn’t work out he can feel “like [he’s] not really being productive for the day.”

Jason and Kylie, 32, have been married since 2018 and share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 18 months. The family faced a new challenge in March when Jason confirmed his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thanks to his retirement and Kylie’s rules, Jason has started slimming down.

“[I weighed] 276 [pounds] this morning. It was big because I was stuck at 280 for a long time [over] the last three months,” Jason said. “[I was] 295 [before retirement].”

Jason further noted that the smallest he ever weighed during his NFL tenure was in the 270s.

“I remember looking at the scale, [thinking], ‘Oh crap, I gotta eat some food,” the retired center explained. “On [former Eagles coach] Chip [Kelly’s] offense, it wasn’t bad because there was no stopping. So, it benefited you a little bit to be lighter because, as you know, the tempo slows down big guys. It didn’t transition well when we stopped in huddle.”

He continued, “I think it just depended on the offensive and the plays being run. In Chip’s offense, the weight didn’t hinder that much but it was actually a big transition going back to [former Eagles coach] Doug [Pederson]’s offense and that was a big deal. I forgot, going out of that tempo offense, how when the defense has more energy how much more that impacts how well they bull-rush.”

In addition to getting in shape in the gym per Kylie’s orders, Jason is gearing up for a new job as one of the ESPN anchors for the NFL season.

“I mean, swearing is up there,” he joked of his broadcast fears. “I guess I’m fearful that I’m not going to be prepared because I feel like there’s a lot more like autonomy on making sure you’re on top of your stuff. Once you’re removed from [being in the NFL], you got to go out of your way to really watch things and really iron in on what’s happening, to do a reputable job. I want go up there and do a good job because there’s a service to the guys that are still in it and what’s happening.”