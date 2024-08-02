Jason Kelce can’t stop wearing his new favorite item of clothing — a traditional French beret he picked up in Paris during the Olympics.

The sports star, 36, has been spotted multiple times donning the distinctive headwear while enjoying the Paris Olympics in France, and opted to wear it again after returning to the U.S. to kick off his new TV gig.

“I’m still on Paris time, so I had to go with the Paris headdress,” Kelce explained during his appearance on ESPN’s NFL Countdown on Thursday, August 1.

Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast posted a photo of him via X and poked fun at his hat choice.

“Jason brought the beret with him to work 😂,” reads the caption.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player was first snapped wearing the beret when he and wife Kylie Kelce attended the U.S. women’s field hockey game against Argentina on Saturday, July 27.

Questioned by the Associated Press about where he found the hat, Kelce revealed he bought it at “a souvenir shop.”

A day later, Kelce wore the hat in a wholesome video shared via TikTok which featured Team USA women’s rugby star, Ilona Maher, persuading the ex-NFL player to become her team’s hype man.

“Women’s water polo has Flavor Flav as their superfan,” Maher, 27, told Kelce before insisting he should throw his support behind the rugby team because “you are a girl dad.”

Kelce described Maher as “a great salesman” before declaring, “I am officially a fan of women’s rugby, Olympics!”

Kelce’s fans didn’t waste any time lightheartedly mocking his newfound love of the beret.

“The emotional support beret is taking the place of his emotional support flipflops,” one follower wrote via X, referring to another clothing item favored by Kelce.

Kelce has regularly been seen wearing his beloved flip-flops to multiple events, including red carpets, and incorporating them into pregame outfits.

He even went viral in November 2023 for choosing the open-toed shoes in winter and defended himself on an episode of “New Heights,” which he hosts with brother Travis, 34.

“I wear flip-flops all the time,” he said during an episode released the same month. “I don’t even know why this is newsworthy. It’s my go-to.”

Calling the chatter about his shoes “ridiculous,” Kelce explained that he doesn’t wear sandals outside in freezing temperatures for long.

“People are like, ‘How could you survive out there in the cold?!’ I’m like, ‘Lady, I was at a hotel. I walked into a bus,” he said as Travis cracked up in the background. “Do you think I’m trenching through the city of Kansas City in flip flops?! No!’ If I was doing that, I wouldn’t wear flip-flops.”