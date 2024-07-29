Move over, Flavor Flav — there’s a new women’s sports hype-man at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics stealing the mantle.

In a wholesome clip shared via TikTok on Sunday, July 28, Team USA’s Women’s Rugby star Ilona Maher is seen recruiting Jason Kelce as her team’s unofficial mascot.

“Women’s water polo has Flavor Flav as their superfan,” Maher, 27, told Kelce, 36, as she attempted to win his support for the team.

Maher then brought out the big guns, insisting Kelce should support the squad because, “You are a girl dad.”

Related: Salma Hayek and More Stars Who Love the Olympics Just like Us, many celebrities have been getting into the patriotic spirit as they watch the best-of-the-best athletes compete in the Olympics. Many spectators are in total awe of Simone Biles — known as the GOAT in gymnastics — including one of her own Team USA athletes, climber Brooke Raboutou. “I’ve always been very inspired […]

Showing her sense of humor, Maher also admitted there wasn’t a huge amount of material benefits for Kelce should he sign on as cheerleader.

“Do you get anything from being our superfan? No,” she joked. “There’s no reward, no money, no benefits, I don’t think I can get you free stuff.”

Undeterred, Kelce poked fun at Maher’s attempts to convince him and joked she was “a great salesman” before declaring he was in.

“I am officially a fan of women’s rugby, Olympics!” Kelce announced to the camera.

The declaration went down well with Maher and her surrounding teammates, with the Olympian proclaiming, “We got Jason Kelce!” as the group erupted into cheers.

In the footage, Kelce is wearing a traditional French beret which he also sported alongside his wife, Kylie Kelce, while attending the U.S. women’s field hockey game against Argentina on Saturday, July 27.

When asked by the Associated Press where he got the hat, Jason succinctly said, “A souvenir shop.”

Meanwhile, Flavor Flav has made headlines in recent months for his strong support of women’s sport.

Flavor Flav signed a five-year sponsorship deal as the official hype man for both the USA Women’s and Men’s Water Polo national teams, announced on July 1 by USA Water Polo.

Related: Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer games. The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady […]

As part of the sponsorship, Flavor Flav made a financial contribution to the women’s water polo team and his duties as hype man included multiple appearances at team events, including the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The move was well received by fans, with Flavor Flav garnering praise since pointing out via X how hard the team had to work outside their sporting commitments to make their dream financially viable, before pledging his financial support.

“The US Women’s Waterpolo team has won the GOLD MEDAL THREE OLYMPICS IN A ROW. These women should not have to be working 2-3 side jobs to be able to compete,” he wrote via X on May 4. “FLAVOR FLAV promises to sponsor/support captain Maggie Steffens the US Women’s Waterpolo team. GO #TeamUSA.”