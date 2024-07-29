Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Every Medal Team USA Won at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By
Every Medal Team USA Won at Paris Olympics
Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

As Team USA takes on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the American athletes have already made an impression at the summer Games.

The 2024 Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 26, with an illustrious opening ceremony that took place entirely outdoors on the River Seine and featured performances from the likes of Celine Dion and Lady Gaga. Additionally, basketball star LeBron James and tennis champ Coco Gauff took on the task of Team USA’s flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

Gauff, 20, shared in a Wednesday, July 24, episode of Today that she had “no words” after she was bestowed with the honor.

“I didn’t want to cry in front of my teammates,” she added. “When Chris [Eubanks] told me, I was holding it in, but when I called my mom, I started crying because I think it’s even more special that so many incredible people — even now I get emotional thinking about it — but so many incredible people just think that I am worthy of this. It means a lot, truly.”

Feature Get to Know The 2024 US Womens Olympics Gymnastics Team

Related: Meet the U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Before the 2024 Paris Olympics

While France won the first gold medal of the Olympic games, Team USA quickly nabbed its first few medals at the start of the Games on Saturday, July 27. Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon took home silver for synchronized diving, marking the United States’ first medal in Paris. Cyclist Chloe Dygert won the bronze medal for the Individual Women’s Time Trial in road cycling. Swimmer Katie Ledecky surprised fans when she lost the gold in the Women’s 400-meter Freestyle, but she still walked away with the bronze medal.

Every Medal Team USA Won at Paris Olympics
Chloe Dygert Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Team USA has won over 100 medals at every Olympic Games since 2004 and is now looking to exceed its winnings from the Tokyo Olympics, where it took home a total of 113 medals: 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze.

The 2024 summer Olympics will continue until August 11. Watch the Paris Olympics on NBC and Peacock, and keep scrolling to see all of Team USA’s medals:

Swimming Gold Medals

Team USA – Men’s 4×100 Meter Freestyle

Torri Huske – Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly

Swimming Silver Medals

Kassidy Cook, Sarah Bacon – Synchronized Diving

Gretchen Walsh – Women’s 100 Meter Butterfly

Nic Fink – 100 Meter Breaststroke

Gold medalists Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team USA.
Gold medalists Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team USA celebrate at the end of Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Swimming Bronze Medals

Katie Ledecky – Women’s 400-Meter Freestyle

Carson Foster – Men’s 400 Meter Individual Medley

Fencing Gold Medals

Lee Kiefer – Women’s Individual Foil

Embrace Brat Summer With This Lime Green Mini Dress, now Just $9!

Deal of the Day

Embrace Brat Summer With This Lime Green Mini Dress, now Just $9! View Deal

Fencing Silver Medals

Lauren Scruggs – Women’s Individual Foil

Cycling Silver Medals

Haley Batten – Mountain Bike

Cycling Bronze Medals

Chloe Dygert – Women’s Individual Time Trial

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!