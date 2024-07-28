Flavor Flav is feeling the love.

After news spread that the Public Enemy co-founder, 65, sponsored the USA Women’s and Men’s Water Polo teams, he took to social media to share a message with fans via Instagram.

“I love all the support Women’s Water Polo is getting,” he captioned the Saturday, July 27 post, which came alongside a video of the rapper meeting Dr. Jill Biden at the water polo arena.

In the video, Flavor Flav sported white pants, a USA jersey with the number 24 and his name on the back, a white T-shirt, a USA-branded swim cap also with the number 24, gold-framed glasses and black and white Nikes.

“Ya boy is so appreciative that the First Lady came to the First Game,” he continued in the caption. “THANK YOU @flotus Dr. Jill Biden for all the support of you and your family 🙏🏾🫶🏾 #olympics.”

Flavor Flav signed a five-year sponsorship deal as the official hype man for the USA Women’s and Men’s Water Polo national teams, which was announced on July 1 by USA Water Polo.

As part of the sponsorship, Flavor Flav made a financial contribution to the women’s water polo team for the Paris Olympics. His duties as hype man include multiple appearances at team events, including the 2024 Olympic Games.

Back in May, the Hall of Fame rapper took to X to pledge his support to the teams.

“The US Women’s Waterpolo team has won the GOLD MEDAL THREE OLYMPICS IN A ROW. These women should not have to be working 2-3 side jobs to be able to compete,” he wrote on May 4. “FLAVOR FLAV promises to sponsor/support captain Maggie Steffens the US Women’s Waterpolo team. GO #TeamUSA.”

Flavor Flav wasn’t the only one to show support to his home team. Taylor Swift backed the rapper — also known as King Swiftie — with her support, as well.

“If you want a reason to love Taylor Swift some more, the water polo coach and I reached out to Taylor and her team to buy a huge amount of tickets and Taylor being the QUEEN that she is, gave the whole team and coaches and staff tickets for free,” Flav shared in a May 13 post via X.

The three-time Olympic gold medal-winning team was spotted at Paris La Defense Arena during Swift’s Eras concert, with team captain Maggie Steffens marking the memorable occasion via Instagram on Saturday, May 11.