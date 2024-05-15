Taylor Swift’s friendship with Flavor Flav — otherwise known as King Swiftie — continues to blossom.

After the Public Enemy rapper, 65, told the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team that he would financially assist their quest to compete at the Paris Olympics later this year, Swift, 34, threw her support behind his mission.

In a post via X on Tuesday, May 14, Flavor Flav wrote, “If you want a reason to love Taylor Swift some more, the water polo coach and I reached out to Taylor and her team to buy a huge amount of tickets and Taylor being the QUEEN that she is, gave the whole team and coaches and staff tickets for free.”

The three-time Olympic gold medal-winning team was spotted at Paris La Defense Arena during the Paris leg of Swift’s Eras concert this past week with team captain Maggie Steffens marking the memorable occasion via Instagram on Saturday, May 11.

The athlete, 30, captioned several snaps of the team, “Wildest Dreams. THANK YOU @taylorswift !!!!! Hoping to channel Taylor energy next time we’re in this arena for #Paris2024 #fearless”

Swift’s generosity came after Flavor Flav responded to the team’s May 5 Instagram callout for support as they prepare to defend their Olympic championship in the French capital this summer.

Flavor Flav wrote in the comments, “AYYY YOOO. as a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports – imma personally sponsor you my girl. whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team. My manager is in touch with your agent and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y’all even more. That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise. – FLAV”

Later that day, he took to X to further share his backing.

“The US Women’s Waterpolo team has won the GOLD MEDAL THREE OLYMPICS IN A ROW. These women should not have to be working 2-3 side jobs to be able to compete,” he wrote. “FLAVOR FLAV promises to sponsor/support captain Maggie Steffens the US Women’s Waterpolo team. GO #TeamUSA”

The do-gooding rapper is a long-time self-proclaimed Swiftie, and most recently cosigned Swift’s new song “thanK you aIMee” which seemingly references Kim Kardashian in its lyrics and title.

“Ya boy always says KIM,” Flavor Flav wrote via X on April 19. “Keep it Moving.”

He also got a chance to talk to his idol at the Grammys on February 4, revealing on the NFL Honors red carpet that he “got to get some Taylor time” at the awards show.

“The discussion was about me congratulating her on all her success. And me being a big fan of hers, a big supporter of hers,” he said.