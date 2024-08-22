Jason and Kylie Kelce have further proved that their Philly blood runs deep by teaming up with local convenience store chain Wawa.

Jason, 36, is the star of a new Wawa ad, which Kylie, 32, was brought in to direct.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of the project shared via Instagram, Kylie sat perched in a director’s chair while Jason was on set.

“More emotion, J!” she yelled. “Like you mean it!”

The clip featured Jason carrying armfuls of groceries into their house from the car. The ad spots, according to a Wawa press release, were conceptualized to highlight the couple’s loyalty to the brand in their daily lives.

“Directing these Wawa commercials with Jason is similar to the way I manage every day with our family,” Kylie shared in the press release. “I try to go in with a plan, but distractions happen, so we just take everything in stride and do our best.”

She added in her statement, “Now that Jason is retired from playing football and our girls are heading back to school, our days at home look so different than they did a year ago at this time. At the end of the day, Jason and I are a team, trying to keep our household running smoothly in all the chaos, just like so many other families. But I do tend to wear the coach’s hat a lot of the time on our team, which helped during this day on set!”

Jason and Kylie got married in 2018 after connecting on dating app Tinder. When they met, Kylie didn’t realize that Jason played pro football. (He retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year after 13 seasons in the NFL.)

“I found out years later that he thought there was evidence in his profile that he played for the Eagles and he said, ‘Well, there was a picture of a TV screen’ on a game, I guess when he was injured, that was part of his profile,” she said during a September 2023 episode of Jason and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “It was cropped to fit Tinder, so the only thing you could see was his face, so you couldn’t see the lower thirds, the ticker … [or] the Eagles emblem on his shirt!”

Kylie added, “His profile at the time was, something to the effect of, ‘I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids,’ jokes on him. Who got the last laugh?”

Kylie and Jason went on to welcome three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 18 months. When it comes to expanding their family further, the couple are still on the fence.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” Jason told Entertainment Tonight in July.