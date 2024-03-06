Kylie Kelce loves Jason Kelce’s version of how they met — even if it might not be entirely accurate.

During an interview with NBC Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 5, Kylie, 31, reacted to Jason, 36, bringing up how they met while giving a speech about his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles. Kylie called Jason’s words “very, very sweet” but said his version “cracks me up” since he was “intoxicated” when they initially crossed paths.

Jason announced his retirement in a press conference on Monday, March 4, after 13 years playing center for the Eagles. While discussing his career highs, Jason credited Kylie for keeping him grounded throughout the journey.

“I won’t forget the Eagles’ Christmas party in 2014 and heading out afterwards with a bunch of my teammates to Buffalo Billiards where my life would change forever,” he said. “That night, I’d meet my future wife. I still remember the moment she walked through the door.”

Jason got visibly emotional while recalling the “first instance” he saw Kylie — who he had matched with on Tinder — at the bar. “It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking and I thought, ‘Man, is this what love feels like?’” he continued. “She was beautiful and smart, serious yet playful. I knew it right away.”

The athlete praised Kylie for making his time in the NFL better, adding, “I think it’s no coincidence that I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time.”

Jason, who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennet, 12 months, with Kylie, thanked his wife for making him a dad.

“[Thank you for] three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on,” he concluded. “We’ve had a great run, Ky.”

After playing college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Jason was selected by the Eagles during the 2011 draft, with the team winning the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in 2017.

Kylie confirmed on Tuesday Jason’s decision to retire was years in the making.

“I’ve heard multiple versions over the last four years. This was a completely different version,” she shared. “I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface. But when he said that he was contemplating retirement for years, he means for years.”

She concluded: “I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it. I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years. It was an incredible run he had as a player in the NFL.”