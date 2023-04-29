From the gridiron to the stage! A couple of months after his second Super Bowl victory, Travis Kelce hosted his inaugural music festival to celebrate the National Football League (NFL)’s draft weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, enlisted Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury, Rick Ross and Tech N9ne to join him for an epic party at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Kansas. During the 32-year-old “Emo Girl” crooner’s set, he brought host Kelce on stage for a special duet.

The Ohio native and the Good Mourning star — whose real name is Colson Baker — teamed up to perform a cover of the Beastie Boys’ 1982 hit song, “Fight for Your Right.” During the impromptu duet, Kelly rocked a yellow muscle tee and baggy sweatpants. The NFL pro, for his part, sported denim pants with a matching jacket and bucket hat.

Kelce — whose football team beat his brother Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles in February’s Super Bowl LVII — announced earlier this month that he was hosting and creating Kelce Jam, a music festival that coincides with the NFL draft.

“Kansas City, are you ready to fight for your right to party?! I’m excited to announce one of KC’s biggest events ever … my very own music festival @kelcejam,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Featuring my homies and superstar artists @machinegunkelly, @richforever, @loudluxury, & @therealtechn9ne, this will be Draft Weekend’s best event and the perfect way to continue celebrating our championship season. Join me Friday night, April 28, as we transform The Azura Amphitheater into Kelce-Mania.”

The festival — which also featured a surprise cameo from Travis and Jason’s mother, Donna Kelce — occurred hours after the NFL draft commenced in Kansas City. The annual draft, which aired live on ABC and ESPN, saw collegiate football players find out which pro teams they will join for the upcoming season. Travis and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also made appearances on the broadcast as the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“Alright, alright, alright! Hey Chiefs Kingdom, are we in this thing or what?” Travis exclaimed during the broadcast while holding the Lombardi trophy. “We fought for our right to party, how ‘bout it? This thing shiny or what? You all ready to trade up for the No. 1 pick or what?”

The Chiefs went on to draft Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round, followed by Rashee Rice, Wanya Morris, Chamarri Conner, B.J. Thompson and Stephen F. Austin in later rounds.

