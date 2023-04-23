Surprise! During Labrinth’s set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, he enlisted triple-threat performer Zendaya for a special duet.

Zendaya, 26, joined the “Mount Everest” crooner, 34, on Saturday, April 22, for the final two songs of his set. The pair stunned concertgoers with renditions of “I’m Tired” and “All for Us,” the latter of which was written for her HBO series, Euphoria. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, for her part, looked gorgeous in a blush minidress, while Labrinth opted for a chic, black jumpsuit.

Zendaya’s unexpected festival appearance marks her first live music performance in nearly 7 years, which had her admittedly nervous.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night,” the Shake It Up alum wrote via Instagram Story early on Sunday, April 23. “Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight … Wow. My heart is full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, [it] made my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”

Several hours later, a sleepy Zendaya reiterated her gratitude to the British musician for the Coachella invitation before heading to bed.

“I just wanted to say thank you again for such a magical, beautiful night,” she gushed in a Sunday video upload to her Story. “Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all this happen so last minute. … I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what I sounded like, but I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna have fun.’ It was so special and everyone was singing along and it was so cool.”

Zendaya, who is currently dating her Spider-Man leading man Tom Holland, initially rose to fame as a child star on Disney Channel. While wowing fans with her acting and dancing chops, the Malcolm & Marie actress also made her mark musically. Zendaya went on to release her self-titled debut album in 2013.

Despite the “Replay” songstress’ vocal talents, she has since taken a step back from music in pursuit of her acclaimed acting career.

“I was talking to Sam [Levinson, the Euphoria creator] about it earlier. I was like, I don’t know if I could be a pop star,” Zendaya confessed to Andrew Garfield during a June 2022 interview for Variety. “It’s because as an actress, there’s a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really enjoy. And I can sort my stuff, whatever it is, through a character, and nobody needs to know about it.”

She continued at the time: “Whereas in other ways and other means, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that someone else, namely [my Euphoria character] Rue, can take on these things. I walked away from music a long time ago, for various reasons.”