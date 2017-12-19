Twenty years after Titanic’s release, we still haven’t let go. Since the film hit theaters on December 19, 1997, several iconic scenes have continued to be quoted, reenacted and referenced for two decades. From the uplifting moment where Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack declares that he’s “the king of the world,” to the heartbreaking scene in which Kate Winslet’s Rose is forced to release Jack’s hand and watch him pass away in the ocean, Us Weekly rounded up the movie’s most memorable moments. Watch the video above to see them all.

Even the film’s stars still theorize about the flick’s biggest moments. At a November 9 event, Winslet and Kathy Bates joked about Jack’s death. “In one of Cinema’s most tragic love scenes Jack insists that Rose must survive, her heart will go on,” Bates, 69, said while introducing Winslet at the SAG AFTRA Foundation 2nd Annual Patron of the Artists Awards. “He lets go of her hand and sinks into the depth of the Atlantic. And I personally think that there was plenty of room on there!”

Winslet then took the stage, admitting there probably was room for both characters to survive. “I completely agree with you on that door,” she said to Bates. “He could have fit on it! He could have fit on that door!”

Winslet, who received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for the film in 1998, has previously revealed that she and DiCaprio still trade dialogue from the movie. “We’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other,” Winslet explained in Glamour’s October issue. “Because only we can, and we find it really funny.”

