“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” the acclaimed director told theToronto Sunin December 2022. “We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie.”
“Titanic was very much an experiment for Kate Winslet and I. We’d done all of these independent movies. I loved her as an actress and she said, ‘Let’s do this together, we can do this.’ We did it, and it became something that we could’ve never foreseen,” DiCaprio recalled toDeadlinein February 2016. “We never predicted that it would be what it was, and I said, ‘OK, slow down. Let all this pass a little bit, and let’s get back to … find something that …’ I knew it was going to be an adjustment. I knew there was an expectation of me to do a certain thing at that point, and I knew I had to get back to what my intentions were from the onset.”
Scroll below for the Titanic cast’s thoughts about the film’s controversial ending:
Kate Winslet Addresses the Boat’s Floating Capabilities
“I don't f—king know. That's the answer. I don't f—king know,” the Holiday actress joked during a December 2022 appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Look, all I can tell you is, I do have a decent understanding of water and how it behaves [from doing various water activities]. If you put two adults on a stand-up paddleboard, it becomes immediately, extremely unstable. That is for sure.”
She added: “I have to be honest: I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. I think he would have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea. .. Yes, he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn’t.”
Leonardo DiCaprio Refuses to Weigh In
“I have no comment,” the Revenant star quipped during a July 2019 interview with MTV News before his Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood costars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie insisted that both Jack and Rose could have fit on the door. He responded firmly: "Like I said, I have no comment."
James Cameron Researches the Logistics
The Avatar: The Way of Water director conducted an official study only to conclude that they wouldn’t have survived if they were cuddled on the makeshift raft.
“No, he needed to die," Cameron told the Toronto Sun in December 2022. “It's like Romeo and Juliet. It's a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice.”
Kate Winslet Finds It 'Ridiculous'
After the England native gushed about her Titanic filming experience amid her 21st birthday, she proclaimed during a Graham Norton Show interview that was “ridiculous” that Jack couldn’t fit on the door too.