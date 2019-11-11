Happy Birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio! Relive His Past Romances





Leonardo DiCaprio has achieved a lot in his 45 years: He became “King of the World” in the blockbuster film Titanic; championed environmental causes with his self-named foundation; won an Oscar ( finally! ) for his performance in The Revenant; and, as shown in the video above, made headlines alongside 20 different women in his secretive love life.

No. 20 in the roundup is Camila Morrone, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star’s current girlfriend. Us Weekly confirmed that DiCaprio was “hooking up” with the model in December 2017, but by November 2018, the relationship had turned “very serious,” according to a source.

In fact, the Wolf of Wall Street actor became known as an “Instagram boyfriend” earlier this year after he was snapped taking pics of Morrone in France. (“I saw the meme,” the Death Wish actress later told Vanity Fair. “Poor thing.”)

In honor of DiCaprio’s 45th birthday, watch the video above for details on the leading ladies of his life, including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Blake Lively.