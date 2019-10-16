



Defending her man! Camila Morrone responded to Leonardo DiCaprio being labeled an “Instagram boyfriend” after paparazzi captured the actor snapping a pic of the model earlier this year.

DiCaprio, 44, took iPhone photos of Morrone, 22, posing barefoot in a white polka-dotted maxi dress outside of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc while in France for Cannes Film Festival in May. This intimate moment was captured by paparazzi, and ultimately became a viral moment.

The Oscar winner was soon awarded the title of “Instagram boyfriend” and the pic sparked the meme, “You either die a hero or you live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend.”

“I saw the meme,” the model told Vanity Fair on Monday, October 14. “Poor thing. He’s being called an Instagram boyfriend.”

The Never Goin’ Back actress argued that DiCaprio is much more than the “Instagram boyfriend” label he’s become associated with, adding, “He’s an environmentalist and a movie star, and it doesn’t mean a thing!”

Morrone, who has nearly 2 million Instagram followers, also noted that she has “been starting to show my sense of humor more” on the social platform. “People will always have awful things to say because there’s a sense of entitlement and safety behind the screen,” she continued. “But trust me, you don’t need to be that angry.”

In December 2017, Us Weekly confirmed DiCaprio and Morrone were simply “hooking up.” However, their causal relationship soon turned into a romantic one. A source close to the couple told Us exclusively in November 2018 that they are “very serious” about each other.

“Everyone is saying that marriage could be soon for them,” the insider added.

A separate source told Us in August that “they’ve talked about getting engaged,” noting that DiCaprio has “never loved a girl like this.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair on Monday, the Argentinan-born Los Angeles native opened up about what she considers to be the perfect date.

“A great movie, an Italian dinner and my glass of house Cab,” she explained. “That’s the only thing I know how to order at a restaurant because I don’t know anything about wine.”

