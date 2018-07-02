Summer lovin’! Leonardo DiCaprio and Cami Morrone heated up their relationship with a massage date on Saturday, June 30, a source tells Us Weekly.

The 43-year-old Oscar winner and the 21-year-old model indulged at The NOW in West Hollywood, a luxury massage boutique with four locations in Los Angeles.

“They both seemed really happy and relaxed on their way out,” the source told Us. During their outing, the two bought a variety of retail items, including The NOW’s signature scent candle.

After the Wolf of Wall Street actor and the Miami native were spotted together shopping at Barneys in Los Angeles in December, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they were “hooking up.”

An insider close to Morrone told Us that they’ve known each other for over 10 years as her mom, Lucila Sola, is dating DiCaprio’s close friend Al Pacino.

They further sparked dating speculation when they stepped out for breakfast at Los Angeles’ Gesso restaurant in West Hollywood in late March. Morrone didn’t shy away from sharing her affection during the outing, even sweetly kissing her beau on the shoulder while they walked arm-in-arm.

Though DiCaprio and Morrone haven’t gone public with their relationship, they’ve been spotted multiple times together, including a VIP weekend at the Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April.

An onlooker told Us that the couple were “hugging and being affectionate,” and that they “looked really happy and smiley.”

DiCaprio previously dated Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Toni Garrn and Erin Heatherton. He was also briefly linked to Rihanna.

