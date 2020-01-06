Once upon a time at the Golden Globes …

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone looked “so in love” while celebrating the actor’s big night after the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5. The Titanic star, 45, and his 22-year-old girlfriend shared a sweet PDA moment to mark the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast’s huge win.

DiCaprio and his costar Brad Pitt stopped by the Netflix Golden Globes party presented by Moët and Chandon after the Quentin Tarantino-led film won the biggest award of the night: Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. When Morrone finally joined the movie stars to celebrate, she grabbed the Revenant actor by the face and gave him a big kiss. The couple caught up with friends Hailey Baldwin and Molly Sims before leaving the party.

The lovebirds shared the special moment one month after DiCaprio was spotted partying the night away with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid at an Art Basel after party in Miami — without his girlfriend by his side. At the time, Morrone was attending the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.

Despite her absence from the Miami festivities, DiCaprio and Morrone are more in love with each other than ever. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that began as a casual fling in December 2017 has quickly turned into a serious relationship.

“Cami is head over heels in love with Leo and her family loves him for her too. They’ve definitely discussed marriage and the thought of settling down with each other excites both of them,” the insider revealed.

This isn’t the first time the couple has expressed their interest in settling down. In August 2018, a source told Us that Morrone and DiCaprio were already discussing the next steps of their relationship, including the possibility of having kids. The model was thrilled by the idea of having little ones with the A-lister, “but she wants to get married to him first. She’s very traditional in that way.”

While Morrone and DiCaprio have weathered their fair share of negative comments about their relationship, their love for each other has prevailed through it all.

“Leo feels like this is the first girl that he’s been with that he’s able to be his true self around,” the source added. “Cami feels like she is family to him and he knows she isn’t in it for the fame.”