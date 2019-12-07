Welcome to Miami! Leonardo DiCaprio partied the night away with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid at an Art Basel Miami afterparty, Us Weekly can confirm.

The A-list actor, 45, Jenner, 24, Gigi, 24, and her model sister, 23, were spotted arriving at Miami nightclub E11EVEN around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4.

“Leo was at E11EVEN Miami with Bella, Gigi, Kendall, and about 30 other people until about ‪6 a.m. They were all at the same table,” the club representative told Us.

DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone, did not join her love for the festivities. The model, 22, is currently in Morocco for the Marrakech International Film Festival, according to her Instagram.

Morrone shared a photo of herself and a friend having dinner in the North African city two days after DiCaprio’s night out. “Tagine kweens🇲🇦,” she captioned the pic.

Us confirmed in December 2017 that the Great Gatsby actor and the Argentinian-American model were dating. Their 23-year age difference has made some fans skeptical of the relationship, but Morrone refuses to let the criticism affect her.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, December 3. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

The couple’s relationship began as a casual fling but two are now “very serious” about each other, a source explained to Us in November.

“Everyone is saying that marriage could be soon for them,” the insider dished at the time. “They’re in love and they’ve talked about getting engaged. The source added that the actor is also “ready to have kids.”

The couple may be planning a future together, but Morrone is equally focused on her career. The Mickey and the Bear star revealed that she is ready for the world to recognize her for more than just her relationship with DiCaprio.

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” Morrone told the Los Angeles Times. “Which is frustrating because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating … I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”