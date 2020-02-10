The couple of the hour! Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, made a rare public appearance at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 45, and the model, 22, walked the red carpet separately, but she still showed support for him while spending quality time with his family. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that Morrone, DiCaprio’s father, George DiCaprio, and George’s wife, Peggy Ann Farrar, stopped in the lobby of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and saw the actor being interviewed on TV before the ceremony began.

“They all stopped to watch and Cami said, ‘Aw!’” the onlooker tells Us. “His dad looked very proud. The TV cut away and Leo’s dad had Cami and his wife pose for a photo that he took on his phone.”

Leonardo looked dashing in a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo with a black bow tie, a white button-down shirt and black leather shoes. Morrone, meanwhile, turned heads in a strapless white Carolina Herrera dress. She accessorized with a Tiffany & Co. necklace.

The Titanic star is nominated at Sunday’s Oscars for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for playing Rick Dalton in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Quentin Tarantino-directed comedy-drama is up for 10 awards, including Best Picture and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, which Brad Pitt won for portraying Cliff Booth.

Leonardo has been nominated for seven Oscars throughout his career. He won his first trophy (and only to date) in 2016 for his leading role in The Revenant.

The Hollywood hunk and Morrone have been dating since late 2017, but they rarely attend public events together or comment on their private relationship.

However, the Mickey and the Bear actress took a moment to clap back at haters in a December 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times while discussing the couple’s nearly 23-year age difference.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

A source previously told Us exclusively that the pair “are very serious” and have “talked about getting engaged.”