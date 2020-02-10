There was no shortage of PDA at the 2020 Academy Awards! Celebrity couples lined the red carpet for the biggest night in film on Sunday, February 9.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were among the first to arrive at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The talk show host, 49, looked stunning in a black Christian Siriano gown, while the Riverdale star, 48, wore a navy tuxedo with black accents. They stopped to chat with Ripa’s Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before heading inside for the 92nd annual ceremony.

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams also turned heads on the red carpet. The pregnant Superstore star, 35, cradled her baby bump in a maroon Alberta Ferretti dress and accessorized with a gold halo-like headband. For his part, the actor-director, 38, wore a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie.

Colin Jost, meanwhile, supported Scarlett Johansson, who is nominated for Marriage Story. The Saturday Night Live star was all smiles as he linked arms with the actress, who wore a silk Oscar de la Renta gown.

For the second year in a row, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opted not to have a host at the Oscars. However, there is still plenty to look forward to. Joker leads this year’s list of nominations with 11, while The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 have 10 apiece. The four leading films plus Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite are up for Best Picture.

