Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid did not make their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, despite reports of their plans to do so.

A source tells Us Weekly that Hadid, 28, flew back to New York City over the weekend because “she ended up taking a job and had to go back.” Cooper, for his part, was the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, with his mother. During the broadcast, host Jimmy Kimmel made a dig at his choice to bring family members as his date to awards shows.

“Bradley brings his mother to every award show, right? Last year at the Oscars, and the Tonys and the Soul Train Awards. … It’s very sweet, but I guess the question is ― how many times can one bring his mom as his date before he is actually dating his mom?” Kimmel joked. “Are you working on a movie about Freud right now and not telling us?”

Cooper laughed off the joke, which came before he lost Best Actor to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy. Cooper was nominated for role as composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro. Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers and Jeffrey Wright rounded out the category.

Maestro scored a total of seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Sound. Carey Mulligan also earned a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre.

Cooper and Hadid’s red carpet debut comes five months after they were first spotted hanging out together in New York City.

An insider exclusively told Us at the time that the two “have a lot in common” despite their 20-year age gap, adding, “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor.” (Hadid shares her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper shares his 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with ex Irina Shayk.)

In December 2023, Hadid featured a photo of Cooper in an Instagram Story ad for her luxury knot brand, Guest in Residence. She also supported the Guardians of the Galaxy star by grabbing a bite at his NYC cheesesteaks food truck later that month.

“They haven’t had ‘the talk’ in terms of their relationship status, but neither of them is seeing [anyone else],” another source shared with Us in December 2023, the same month Cooper purchased a home near Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm.

Cooper and Gigi enjoyed another public outing last month by grabbing breakfast in NYC. As the couple continues to grow closer, a source exclusively told Us that Malik, 31, is “not happy with their relationship and never will be.” However, the insider added that Cooper has served as a “voice of reason” for Gigi when it comes to coparenting with the singer, whom she dated on and off for six years before calling it quits in 2021.

More recently, a source told Us that “[Gigi] is very dialed in in terms of what she wants in a life partner and the kind of life that she wants. They both intellectually stimulate each other. They’re driven and family-focused. They share a lot of mutual friends and their relationship is just, easy, natural and relaxed.”