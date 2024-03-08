Before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars with roles in A Star Is Born and Maestro, Bradley Cooper was just a kid growing up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The actor and his older sister, Holly Cooper, are the two kids of his parents, Gloria Campano and Charles Cooper. He remained close to his family upon launching into stardom and even lived with his mother leading up to and after his father died of lung cancer at age 71 in January 2011.

“My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are,” he told Details magazine in April 2013. “But don’t get me wrong. It’s not without complications. It’s not like I live in a compound and she’s in the guesthouse. No. She’s in the next room. But here’s the thing: She’s a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn’t the case, there’s no way.”

Four years later, Bradley’s family grew with the birth of his daughter Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk. The pair parted ways after four years of dating in June 2019 and have remained cordial coparents since.

“He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of,” Shayk said of her ex in a November 2023 interview with Elle. “It always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

Keep scrolling to get to know Bradley Cooper’s family:

Gloria Campano

Bradley’s mother worked at a local NBC station throughout his childhood, according to his IMDb bio. Gloria has made headlines several times for being her son’s frequent plus one at awards shows.

“One night, when I started the profession, [my mom said], ‘If you ever [get nominated], I am the date,” Bradley told E! News at the 2013 Academy Awards, at which he was nominated for his first Oscars for Best Actor for his role in Silver Linings Playbook.

Gloria stepped out on the red carpet in style again at the 2024 Golden Globes. She complemented her son’s classic black tux and bow tie with a long black lace dress and a fauz fur shall. She completed her ensemble with a pair of blue-tinted aviators.

In addition to joining Bradley at events, she has also shared the screen with him in back-to-back T-Mobile Super Bowl commercials in 2023 and 2024.

Charles Cooper

Per Bradley’s IMDb bio, his father worked as a stockbroker prior to his death in 2011. In a September 2018 profile for The New York Times, Bradley revealed that he held his father during his final moments.

“It’s a new reality. Everything, everything,” he told the outlet of life without his dad. “It’s not even one thing, it’s a whole new world. And it was instantaneous. It wasn’t like, months later. It was like, his last exhale, and I was holding him, and it was like, everything changed.”

Bradley got emotional while discussing his father in a February 2019 interview on Today, during which host Willie Geist asked him, “do you think about what your dad would think about where you are in your career right now?”

A tear-eyed Bradley responded: “Yeah, sure. Yeah … I don’t know, many. Yeah, you know. It’s a part of life.”

Holly Cooper

Not much is known about Bradley’s sister and only sibling as she has seemingly kept her life out of the spotlight over the years. However, she has joined her famous brother and their mother in public on an occasion, including at the 2015 Tony Awards. She and Gloria posed for red carpet with Bradley at the New York City awards show, at which he was nominated for Best Actor in a Play for his role in The Elephant Man.

Lea De Seine

Bradley and Shayk welcomed their daughter two years after beginning their relationship. In February 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the exes’ coparenting was “going well,” adding, “They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth. At this point in time, they are better off as friends.”

Bradley has continuously gushed about his daughter over the years and even left a December 2023 Maestro press conference after getting a call from Lea’s school nurse. That same month, Lea joined him at the premiere of his Leonard Bernstein Netflix biopic in an adorable leopard print dress.

Lea also made a brief cameo in Maestro, which marked Bradley’s second feature directorial film. “She was in the movie, Yeah, she was great,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January 2024. “She was awesome.”

One month later, he revealed on the “Armchair Expert” podcast that he was “not sure” if he’d still be alive without Lea after previously struggling with addiction.

“I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor,’” he explained to host Dax Shepard. “I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it.’ Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there’s something more important than you.”