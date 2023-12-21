Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Bradley Cooper Leaves ‘Maestro’ Press Conference After Receiving a Call From Daughter’s School Nurse

By
Bradley Cooper Leaves ‘Maestro’ Press Conference After Receiving a Call from Daughter’s School Nurse
Bradley Cooper Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For Bradley Cooper, being a father is always his No. 1 priority.

During a Thursday, December 21, press conference for his film Maestro, Cooper, 48, looked at his phone and said, per the Daily Mail: “So sorry. The school nurse just called me.”

“Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going?” he asked. “Is that all right?”

When he came back, Cooper explained he had to leave “to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs … I have to apply something that they won’t allow … I have to do it, so it’s, like, a 10-minute walk.”

Bradley Cooper Parenthood Lead

Related: Bradley Cooper's Sweetest Quotes About Parenthood

Cooper shares Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk. The former couple welcomed their daughter two years after they began dating. Cooper and Shayk, 37, eventually called it quits in June 2019.

While Cooper has kept his daughter private, he has shared sweet anecdotes about her through the years — and they even stepped out to walk the red carpet together for the premiere of Maestro earlier this month.

Bradley Cooper Leaves ‘Maestro’ Press Conference After Receiving a Call from Daughter’s School Nurse
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In July, Cooper opened up about using his own life experiences to parent Lea.

“I mean, you learn from your predecessor’s mistakes, and I’ll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from,” he said in an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “To help unburden her with any of my bulls–t.”

Irina-Shayk-Bradley-Cooper-love-timeline

Related: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk: The Way They Were

Cooper went on to praise self-reflection for helping him, adding, “It’s for me too. It just makes life much better.”

Shayk, for her part, spoke candidly to Elle in March 2021 about coparenting with Cooper. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad,” she said. “Coparenting is parenting.”

She also explained her reasoning for keeping her relationship with Cooper out of the spotlight. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away,” she added.

AmazonFleeceDOTD

Deal of the Day

This Cozy Fleece Jacket Has Over 36,000 5-Star Reviews — On Sale Today View Deal

Sharna Burgess Brian Austin Green Ex Megan Fox Are Amazing Coparents

Related: Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox and More Former Couples Crushing Coparenting

In November 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Cooper and Shayk are “incredibly close” and all about building an “amazing coparenting relationship.”

“When Bradley gets breaks from filming, he enjoys being with family,” the insider added. “He and Irina will have dinner together and partake in fun kid-friendly activities that involve their daughter.”

In this article

1257369073brad 206

Bradley Cooper

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!