Travis Kelce isn’t afraid of all the attention he’s received amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, recently detailed how he’s always been “comfortable” in front of the camera while speaking to Extra‘s Billy Bush on the set of his new Amazon Prime Video game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? in an interview published on Thursday, April 25.

“I think it was all the home videos my mom used to have with the old camcorder, the handheld joint, at the house. I just always felt comfortable with the camera on me and the lights on me,” Kelce explained.

He added, “I love a good challenge. I get excited for a challenge. Something that I haven’t done before is something that really makes me focus… and there’s something about that that I got a love for.”

Kelce and Swift, 34, began dating in the summer of 2023. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly how the 14-time Grammy Award winner’s relationship differs from her past romances, many of which were kept out of the spotlight.

“[It’s] been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis,” the insider shared. “He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants.”

Part of the freedom that comes along with Swift and Kelce’s relationship is being able to publicly support him on the field. Over the course of the 2023-2024 season, Swift attended 13 of Kelce’s Chiefs games. Kelce has also traveled to a handful of her Eras Tour dates, including flying to Australia for a quick two-day trip to see one of her shows in February.

In December 2023, Swift touched on why it was important she and Kelce chose not to hide their relationship in her 2023 TIME Magazine Person of the Year profile.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she says. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Not having to hide her relationship has proven to be beneficial not only to Swift, but also to her and Kelce’s respective families, as they’ve been comfortable sharing the spotlight with the couple.

While speaking to Us Weekly at the QVC Women’s Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 24, mom Donna Kelce praised her son’s girlfriend after the release of Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, revealing that she listened to all 31 songs “on the day” the surprise double album was released. (Swift announced TTPD while accepting the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album in February. Hours after its release on April 19, Swift announced 15 additional songs on TTPD: The Anthology.)

“I know there’s a few [songs] that some people think are about Travis but we’ll just see,” Donna, 71, exclusively told Us. “You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her. “

While she admitted she doesn’t “really” have a favorite track, she made it clear that she’s impressed with Swift’s latest work.

“It’s her best one!” she told Us.

In addition to being a fan of the Midnights artist’s music, Donna and Swift formed a tight bond during the 2023-2024 NFL season, where the “Fortnight” crooner was seen cheering on her man alongside his family at numerous games.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.”