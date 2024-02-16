Bachelor Nation alum Caila Quinn’s family trip to Disney World became even more magical when she announced she’s pregnant with her second baby.

“Well … looks like there is another ‘Minnie me’ coming in August ✨🥹,” Quinn, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 16, while wearing matching Mickey Mouse sweatshirts with her husband, Nick Burrello, outside Cinderella’s castle. The couple held up a sonogram to reveal the happy news.

The pregnant star wore jean shorts and topped off her look with Minnie Mouse ears in the video. Quinn was all smiles as she held onto the couple’s daughter, Teddi, who wore a red polka dot dress with Minnie Mouse heads printed on the collar.

“So excited for Teddi to become a big sister!!” Quinn continued. “We are soaking in every second bringing her to Disney for the first time. Also, enjoying this trip before next time we have to do it with a double stroller 😂.”

She shared the pregnancy announcement on her Instagram Story, as well, captioning it, “Well … looks like ‘the mouse’ is out of the bag!” referring to Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse character.

The former Bachelor contestant gave fans another update from inside the theme park, writing, “Thank you all for being excited for us.” Quinn had a grin on her face in the Instagram Story photo, noting her fans’ reaction has made her “so emotional & grateful.”

Quinn also revealed that her pregnancy is “why I have been sick and under the weather/a little off the grid the past 3 months.”

Fans were introduced to Quinn during Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016. After finishing in third place, Quinn found love with Burrello. The pair got engaged in January 2020 after two years of dating.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in May 2021 that Quinn and Burrello tied the knot in Florida. “I am so excited to announce that Nick and I are finally married,” Quinn told Us at the time. “It was truly a dream day in Sarasota, Florida, at the Ringling Museum of Art. Wish it didn’t have to end!”

Less than two years later, Quinn welcomed her first child with Burrello. Us exclusively announced in March 2023 that the couple’s baby girl had arrived. “I kind of brought the name up to Nick and it was one of a few we were considering,” Quinn said of Teddi Marie’s moniker. “But I’ve always just loved the name.”