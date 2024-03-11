The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Albie Manzo and his wife, Chelsea DeMonaco, are expecting their first baby.

The couple revealed the news in an Instagram Reel on Monday, March 11. The clip began with a screenshot of a phone’s blurry lock screen with the words, “Why are you always checking the time?” As the background became clear, a photo of the sonogram was revealed and the message, “What time?” appeared on the screen.

“The best is yet to come. Can’t wait to meet you little love,” they captioned the post. “Baby Manzo coming September 2024.”

After Albie, 37, and DeMonaco’s announcement, his mother, Caroline Manzo, celebrated her expanding family in a post via Instagram on Monday. “As we count our blessings, today we add one more. We can’t wait to meet you, our little cinnamon bun. Congratulations @chelseajmanzo @albiemanzo!!!!!” she wrote alongside the same pic of the sonogram.

The baby news comes nearly five months after the pair tied the knot in Piegaro, Italy. Ahead of Albie and DeMonaco, 30, exchanging vows, Caroline, 62, shared a message of support. “Happy wedding day @albiemanzo @chelseademonaco!” Caroline wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a picture of the venue. “We love you! ❤️❤️.”

Albie and DeMonaco began dating in 2019. After four years together, Albie popped the question to his longtime love in April 2023.

“To an unforgettable night surrounded by all our loved ones ✨💍 Also big shout out to Big Al for taking the hit on what was supposed to be his birthday dinner celebration,” Albie wrote. “Promise we will gift you with some gran babies eventually.”

Caroline, for her part, gushed about the happy couple. “She said YES!!!! Congratulations to @albiemanzo and @chelseademonaco on their engagement!” she wrote via Instagram. “We love you both to bits and are excited for this new chapter in all of our lives. Wedding bells will be ringing!!!! 💍❤️❤️.”

The Manzo family first appeared on RHONJ for season 1 in 2009. Caroline left the series after season 5, but she and her family pursued a Bravo spinoff show, Manzo’d With Children, which aired from 2014 to 2016 for three seasons.

Caroline and her husband, Albert Manzo, also share children Lauren and Chris Manzo. Days before Albie’s wedding, news broke that Lauren’s husband, Vito Scalia, had filed for divorce after eight years of marriage — though Lauren, 35, took to her Instagram to share that their divorce had been coming “for a very long time.”