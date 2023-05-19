Nothing but love. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo has become the matriarch of one of Bravo’s most memorable families.

The reality star was born in August 1961 to parents Nettie and Joseph Laurita and is one of the couple’s 11 children — the youngest of which is Caroline’s former costar, Dina Manzo. The sisters were two of RHONJ’s original Housewives upon the show’s premiere in 2009, along with their sister-in-law, Jacqueline Laurita, who married their brother, Chris Laurita, in 2002. The show’s season 1 cast also included Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub.

Caroline’s husband, Albert Manzo III — whom she wed in 1984 — was also a ficture on the series, as well as their three children. The pair welcomed their eldest, son, Albie, in 1986, followed by daughter Lauren in 1988. One year later, their youngest, Christopher, was born in 1989.

Caroline announced her departure from the Bravo series after five seasons in September 2013. “It’s been wonderful, guys,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “I’ve decided to leave #RHONJ. This season was my last. Love and kisses to you all. xoxoxo.”

However, she and her family were back on Bravo one year later with the debut of their RHONJ spinoff series, Manzo’d with Children. The show followed Caroline, Albert and their kids and the daily ups and downs of living under the same roof.

Months after the show’s season 3 finale, Caroline confirmed in February 2017 that the show would not return for a fourth installment. “After three Seasons of Manzo’d we out – Markie drops 🎤,” she captioned a pic of her then-newborn granddaughter, Markie — whom Lauren shares with husband Vito Scalia — holding up three fingers via Instagram. “We are forever grateful to our viewers, we love you all! ❤.”

Christopher, for his part, responded to the cancellation news with a post of his own. “Huge thank you to all who’ve watched over the years, and of course Bravo for giving us a platform that changed our lives. We out,” he tweeted at the time.

In the years since the show’s end, Caroline has continued to share her love for her family via social media. She celebrated Markie’s 6th birthday in February 2023 by sharing a slideshow of their sweetest photos and videos. “I can’t believe she’s six. Our sweet little Marchesa fills our lives with love, laughter, hugs, and sass,” Caroline gushed in the Instagram post’s caption. “May God bless you always, DeeDee, and PopPop love you endlessly—happy birthday to our sweet Markie girl. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Later that year, Albie popped the question to his girlfriend, Chelsea DeMonaco. “She said YES!!!! Congratulations to @albiemanzo and @chelseademonaco on their engagement!” Caroline captioned a pic of the happy couple via Instagram. “We love you both to bits and are excited for this new chapter in all of our lives. Wedding bells will be ringing!!!! 💍❤️❤️.”

Scroll below to see more of the Manzo family’s biggest moments over the years: