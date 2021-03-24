Proud of her daughter! Caroline Manzo reflected on Lauren Manzo’s April 2020 bout with the parenting police on Tuesday, March 23.

“Her mama bear instincts kicked in,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly of Lauren, 32, who momentarily stopped posting pictures of her now-4-year-old daughter, Markie. “I certainly understand that because there are some people out there that say very hurtful, unnecessary things.”

The Cafface owner shared some of the “mean” comments at the time, writing via Instagram: “Since so many of you are absolutely insane, mean and don’t know how to mind your f–king business, we will no longer be posting photos of Markie on our Instagrams. This includes my extended family on their Instagrams too. Thanks for f–king it up for everyone else.”

She added on her Instagram Story that many of her followers were “sad” at the news. “Maybe I should tag all of the a–holes that continue to attack me because [it’s] their fault,” Lauren wrote. “So sick of all [this].”

Within the week, the New Jersey native was back to sharing pictures of Markie on social media. Caroline told Us on Tuesday that she had a conversation with the new mom about the “unhappy, unfulfilled” people who criticize kids.

“They don’t matter, and [Markie] brings joy to a lot of people and it’s crazy when you see these responses that say, ‘I was having a rotten day but this picture turned my day around,’” the New York native said. “That’s amazing. … And that’s the lesson she had to learn. She had to overcome that a lot herself growing up with all her weight issues and stuff like that, and now as a mom, she’s very protective.”

Caroline considers their family to be generally “private,” noting that she chooses not to “engage” with Instagram trolls herself. “I don’t go on anybody’s else’s page and degrade them in any shape or form because it’s just not nice, so if that’s what you need to get through your day, it doesn’t matter,” the former Bravo personality said.” I’m not going to fall for it, I’m not going to answer it.”

The Let Me Tell You Something author gushed that Markie is the “light of [her] life,” telling Us, “She gets funnier and smarter. She is just an absolute delight.”

Caroline spends Saturdays with her granddaughter, noting, “She lives in the next town over, so I can see her whenever I want basically.”

The former reality star also spends a lot of time with her sons, Albie, 34, and Christopher, 31, helping them with food and beverage at The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

With reporting by Diana Cooper