Not having it. Lauren Manzo announced her plans to stop posting pictures of her 3-year-old daughter, Markie, on social media thanks to Instagram haters.

“Since so many of you are absolutely insane, mean and don’t know how to mind your f–king business, we will no longer be posting photos of Markie on our Instagrams,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 32, captioned her Tuesday, April 14, Instagram Story. “This includes my extended family on their Instagrams too. Thanks for f–king it up for everyone else.”

The reality star went on to share a screenshot of messages from her followers asking her to reconsider. “In minutes, all these messages already of people sad I won’t be posting Markie,” the Bravo personality wrote. “Maybe I should tag all of the a–holes that continue to attack me because [it’s] their fault. So sick of all [this].”

Caroline Manzo’s daughter gave birth to Markie in February 2017. “My Markie Girl,” the New Jersey native captioned the little one’s Instagram debut at the time.

The Manzo’d With Children alum kept her family plans under wraps before she and her husband, Vito Scalia, conceived their daughter. “I cannot imagine what my mother-in-law and my mother would put us through if they knew,” Lauren admitted during a 2016 episode of her family’s show. “I cannot deal with the pressure, so I’m just going to make it a big surprise when it happens.”

She added, “Vito and I weren’t doing anything not to get pregnant for the first seven months [of our marriage]. My biggest fear, even from when I was younger, was maybe I’m not going to be able to have a baby. What if I can’t? So now I’m at that point in my life that I’m about to find out.”

Us Weekly broke the news in July 2015 that Lauren and Scalia, 34, tied the knot at St. Cyril’s Church in New York City.

“[Today] is exactly what I always wanted,” the bride told Us exclusively at the time.

Her husband chimed in, “I just want people to have fun, that’s all I want. If I leave my wedding where I had a blast but no one else had fun I’d end up being sad!”