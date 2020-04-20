A change of heart? Days after declaring that she would no longer post photos of her daughter on Instagram, Lauren Manzo shared sweet snaps of Markie in honor of dad Albert Manzo’s birthday.

“Happy 60th Birthday Daddy! ♥️ Thank you for being the best father and pop pop in the world,” the Manzo’d With Children alum captioned a series of photos on Monday, April 20, via Instagram. “I thank god everyday for making me your little girl ♥️ I love you forever!”

Two out of the three photos Lauren, 32, posted included her 3-year-old daughter. The post came nearly a week after Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo’s daughter claimed she was done sharing the toddler online.

“Since so many of you are absolutely insane, mean and don’t know how to mind your f–king business, we will no longer be posting photos of Markie on our Instagrams,” Lauren wrote on April 14 via her Instagram Story. “This includes my extended family on their Instagrams too. Thanks for f–king it up for everyone else.”

The former Bravo personality subsequently shared a series of messages of fans begging her to reconsider.

“In minutes, all these messages already of people sad I won’t be posting Markie,” Lauren wrote. “Maybe I should tag all of the a–holes that continue to attack me because [it’s] their fault. So sick of all [this].”

After Lauren returned to Instagram on Monday, fans celebrated seeing photos of the toddler in the comments section.

“I loved seeing Markie!!!! She is ONE special girl❤️,” one user wrote. “Happy Birthday to your dad!!!”

A second fan replied, “Beautiful we miss Markie thank you for posting pictures of her with the best pop pop and dad ever.”

A third follower added that Markie is “the cutest ever” and told Lauren to “ignore the haters.”

Lauren shares Markie with husband Vito Scalia. The twosome tied the knot in July 2015.

“[Today] is exactly what I always wanted,” Lauren gushed exclusively to Us Weekly at the time.

Mom Caroline added, “I’m excited to see my daughter just start her life. I want her to just embrace this moment and I want to see her really, really shine. … Vito is a great guy and the Scalias are wonderful people.”