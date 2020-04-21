Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo’s father, Joseph Laurita, died on Monday, April 20. The sisters mourned their dad via social media but have yet to speak about his cause of death.

“His favorite song was ‘My Way’ and that’s exactly how he lived his life. His way,” Caroline, 58, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, talking about the Frank Sinatra song her father loved. “A tougher man there never was, and in his final days he showed that strength over and over again.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum added: “May God bless you always, Dad, and grant you eternal peace. Know that you were loved. Forever in our hearts. 💔”

Dina, 48, shared a video of her late father walking outside in her touching post on Tuesday. “I’ll love you forever and always Daddy ❤️ You can rest now 4•20•20,” she wrote.

The sisters are two of Joseph and Nettie Laurita’s 11 children. The couple shared five daughters, Caroline, Dina, Ann Ricks, Angela Rooney and Francesca D’Annunzio and six sons, Jamie, Chris, Anthony, Joseph, Michael and Dominick Laurita.

The former reality TV stars’ brother Chris, 50, who is married to RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita, paid tribute to the family’s patriarch as well.

“Yesterday we lost the strongest man I’ve ever known. Right up until the last breath he taught me how to fight and to NEVER give up,” he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “He encouraged me to face all the challenges life throws at you head on! I’ll keep fighting Dad and I promise you I will never give up. I’m sure you’re already watching over all of us.”

Fellow Bravo star Teresa Giudice, who is still close to Dina, commented on the Dina’s Party alum’s post, sharing her love and support during the family’s tough time.

“[Our] Daddy’s are together drinking wine 🍷 Love you ❤️🙏🏻,” Giudice, 47, wrote.

The mother of four lost her father, Giacinto Gorga, earlier this month.

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with Mommy,” she wrote via Instagram on April 3, announcing her dad’s passing. “Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno. Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now.”

At the time, Dina, who is godmother to Giudice’s youngest daughter, Audriana, replied, “Reunited with his love ❤️ what a truly remarkable love story. We will miss seeing your bright smile Nonno 😿.”

Caroline and Dina have had a rocky relationship over the years. As of 2018, the two hadn’t been spoken for two years. “People become [caricatures] of themselves,” Dina told Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM radio in August 2018 about her sister. “A little part of what people say that they liked, they tend to put it on.”