Daddy’s girl! Teresa Giudice and her late father, Giacinto Gorga, always had a strong bond that only grew stronger after her mother passed away in 2017.

Throughout her life, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was close to dad, which is apparent by the time they spent together, his relationships with his granddaughters and Giudice’s sweet tributes to him.

On Friday, April 3, Gorga, who was lovingly called “Nonno,” passed away at the age of 76, Giudice confirmed.

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” the Standing Strong author wrote via Instagram at the time.

Later that day, Giudice shared another message to her followers about her loss.

“This is the first night in my life I’ve gone to bed without knowing my papa would be there for me in the morning,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo her of father. “My heart has broken into a million pieces but I know you’re finding mommy right now….I love you both so much.”

Following Gorga’s death, the New Jersey native’s reality TV costars rallied around her and her brother, Joe Gorga, and sent their love.

“So sad about Nono!!!” Andy Cohen tweeted. “He was a sweet patriarch to a wonderful family and a mainstay of #RHONJ. Sending all my love to @Teresa_Giudice @joegorga and the whole family.”

Jennifer Aydin shared her well wishes to the family via social media, writing, “I’m so so sorry for your loss!” the RHONJ star wrote. “He was such a sweet ball of love. I’m praying for you and the girls. I’m here for you- when you’re ready.”

As Giudice and her family mourn their loss, she’s taken a look back via social media of her life with her dad.

The mother of four has never stopped showing her love for her No.1 guy online and in her daily life. From a throwback photo of her 17th birthday bash to giving Giacinto Father’s Day shout-outs year after year on Instagram, there have been a lot of sweet moments.

Scroll below to see Giudice’s most memorable times with her father.