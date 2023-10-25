RHONJ Alum Albie Manzo and Chelsea DeMonaco Wed in Italy

Albie Manzo tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Chelsea DeMonaco in Italy.

The couple walked down the aisle in Piegaro, Italy, on Wednesday, October 25 according to photos they reshared from several of their guests on their respective Instagram Stories.

Manzo, 37, donned a classic suit for his big day while his bride stunned in a lacy off-the-shoulder gown and sheer veil.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ablie’s mother, Caroline Manzo, shared her support for her eldest son and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. Caroline was in attendance alongside husband Albert Manzo and children Lauren and Chris Manzo. Days before Albie’s wedding, news broke that Lauren’s husband, Vito Scalia, filed for divorce after eight years of marriage, though she revealed via Instagram their divorce had been “for a very long time.”

“Happy wedding day @albiemanzo @chelseademonaco!” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 62, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her view of the venue. “We love you! ❤️❤️.”

Ahead of their nuptials, DeMonaco, 29, shared a picture of the Italian countryside as they prepared for their big day. “Home for the next week 🤍👰🏽‍♀️🤵🏽‍♂️🇮🇹,” she penned on Sunday, October 22.

Albie and DeMonaco began dating in 2019 and made their relationship official during the holiday season. After four years of dating, Albie got down on one knee in April.

“To an unforgettable night surrounded by all our loved ones ✨💍 Also big shout out to Big Al for taking the hit on what was supposed to be his birthday dinner celebration,” DeMonaco gushed at the time. “Promise we will gift you with some gran babies eventually.”

Caroline, for her part, couldn’t help but celebrate and share the exciting news for herself.

“She said YES!!!! Congratulations to @albiemanzo and @chelseademonaco on their engagement!” Caroline wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the happy couple. “We love you both to bits and are excited for this new chapter in all of our lives. Wedding bells will be ringing!!!! 💍❤️❤️.”

Two months after the proposal, Caroline joined DeMonaco as she was on the hunt for her wedding dress as the pair planned on exchanging vows before the year ended.

“When you have a wedding in less than six months and you are met with the most professional staff that bend over backwards to accommodate,” the reality star shared in June. “Not only did @chelseademonaco say “yes to the dress” it is the most magical, perfect, dress that is truly meant for her. Thank you @antonella_tlc @angelriveraatelier for making our girl feel so special.”

The Manzo family made their RHONJ debut for season 1 in 2009. Caroline departed the series after season 5. However, she and her family continued on Bravo in a spinoff series titled Manzo’d with Children which aired for three seasons from 2014 to 2016.