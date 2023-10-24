Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Lauren Manzo’s husband, Vito Scalia, has reportedly filed for divorce after eight years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by The Sun on Monday, October 23, Vito, 37, filed for divorce from Lauren, 35 — who is the daughter of Bravo star Caroline Manzo — on September 5, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

“The parties have experienced irreconcilable differences for a period of at least six months which has caused the breakdown of their marriage and it is apparent that the marriage should be dissolved as there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation,” Scalia stated in the documents.

Per the outlet, Lauren was served the legal paperwork on September 29, with her attorney informing the court days later that he would be representing the former reality star and handling “all financial related issues, including, without limitation, alimony, equitable distribution and counsel fees.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

Us Weekly exclusively announced that Lauren and Scalia tied the knot in a Bravo-filmed wedding in July 2015, two years after getting engaged. They welcomed their daughter, Markie, in February 2017. “My Markie Girl 💗,” Lauren captioned an Instagram snap of her and the infant after giving birth.

Speculation that the pair had called it quits first sparked in 2017 when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lauren hadn’t shared a social media photo of her husband in more than a year. Scalia later shut down the rumors in a January 2019 Facebook post, writing, “We just don’t put our relationship on social media and people can’t seem to understand that. We are perfect!!!!!!”

Related: So Many Manzos! See Caroline and Albert's Family Through the Years Nothing but love. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo has become the matriarch of one of Bravo’s most memorable families. The reality star was born in August 1961 to parents Nettie and Joseph Laurita and is one of the couple’s 11 children — the youngest of which is Caroline’s former costar, Dina […]

Earlier this year, rumors swirled once again when Lauren posted via Instagram while not wearing her wedding ring, Lauren, however, quickly clapped back at people for questioning her relationship status.

“First of all, I truly give zero f**ks if you admire me or not,” she wrote in the comments section in July. “Secondly, I haven’t been on TV for 7 years.” She continued, “I am allowed to keep many aspects of my life private especially after having a child. If you don’t like it then stay away from my page. Simple as that.”

Lauren has faced a myriad of changes this year. In May, she revealed that she had lost 80 pounds, crediting weight loss drug Mounjaro for helping her shed the last 30. “I went gluten [and] dairy free over a year ago. I had the Lap-Band, I got it removed again. I got up to 208 pounds,” she told Page Six at the time.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Real Housewives' Kids: Then and Now The women of 'The Real Housewives' have certainly changed and their kids have grown up before our eyes — click through to see their transformations

The former reality star recognized that some “don’t like” or “applaud” the drug, adding, “It’s a shot in your stomach once a week, it’s the same as Ozempic. And honestly, I really do believe that obesity and things like that — they are a major issue with people — it is causing mental health issues for me. You guys have seen the struggle with this since I’m 20 years old, and it’s been really hard for me.”

Lauren appeared alongside her mom and brothers Albie and Chris Manzo for the first five seasons of RHONJ, which premiered in 2009. She and her siblings also starred in the Bravo spinoff Manzo’d With Children, which aired from 2014 to 2016.