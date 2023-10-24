Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey followed Lauren Manzo’s romance with now-estranged husband Vito Scalia for more than a decade.

The twosome started dating in 2009 after meeting through Lauren’s older brother, Albie Manzo. Initially, Albie was concerned that his friendship with Scalia would suffer because of Scalia and Lauren’s romantic connection, but the group eventually worked it out.

Lauren and Scalia got engaged in 2013 after four years together. Their July 2015 wedding was televised as part of the Manzo family’s spinoff show, Manzo’d With Children, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2016.

“Last night was unreal and absolutely perfect,” Lauren wrote via Instagram after the ceremony. “I had my fairytale wedding, fairytale dress but most importantly the best Prince Charming by my side to enjoy it with … I love you HUSBAND!!!”

In October 2023, however, Lauren confirmed that she and Scalia had called it quits after eight years of marriage. “This has been done for a very long time,” she told her Instagram followers after Scalia’s divorce filing made headlines. “We were on the same page. This is something that we did together.”

Keep scrolling for a look back at Lauren and Scalia’s complete relationship timeline:

2009

Scalia and Lauren started dating after meeting through Lauren’s older brother, Albie. The beginning of their romance was documented on early seasons of RHONJ.

November 2013

Scalia popped the question after he and Lauren had dated for four years. “I’m so incredibly happy!” Lauren told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m in shock. I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Well, he was my brother’s best friend first, but I stole him!”

July 2015

The couple tied the knot in a wedding that was filmed for Bravo’s Manzo’d With Children.

February 2017

The twosome welcomed their first baby, daughter Marchesa Anna, who goes by Markie.

January 2019

Scalia shut down rumors about his marital status after fans noticed that Lauren hadn’t posted a photo of him on social media in more than one year. “We just don’t put our relationship on social media and people can’t seem to understand that,” he wrote via Facebook. “We are perfect!!!!!!”

Lauren’s mother, Caroline Manzo, also clapped back at rumors about her daughter’s marriage. “Hey, spoiler, Lauren and Vito are still very much married,” she said during an interview on Albie’s “Dear Albie” podcast. “Everybody seems [to ask], ‘[Are] Lauren and Vito married?’ They are very much married. Lauren just doesn’t post a lot because she doesn’t want to hear your bulls–t. Plain and simple. We deal with a lot of bulls–t; she doesn’t want to hear it.”

August 2020

Caroline offered an additional update on Lauren’s family, saying that everyone was “alive and well and happy” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Lauren and Vito and, of course, Markie are doing well and great,” Caroline continued. “Vito Scalia and his deli and his restaurant are still there. Lauren Manzo and her salons are still there.”

July 2023

Lauren chimed in after social media users questioned her relationship status when they noticed she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in a photo. “First of all, I truly give zero f–ks if you admire me or not,” she wrote via Instagram. “Secondly, I haven’t been on TV for 7 years. I am allowed to keep many aspects of my life private especially after having a child. If you don’t like it then stay away from my page. Simple as that.”

September 2023

Scalia filed for divorce from Lauren, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

October 2023

Lauren revealed that her and Scalia’s split had been coming for a while before his divorce petition made headlines. “I just want to let you guys know we’re all good. This has been done for a very long time,” she said in an Instagram video. “The last part of the process was filing. We were on the same page. This is something that we did together.”

She went on to say that their privacy is “important” to them because of their daughter. “We haven’t been on TV in seven years, which is why we did not feel the need for some dramatic announcement,” she explained. “And we continue to move forward with love and respect for each other. And we will always be a family, and that’s it. It’s about our daughter and her privacy, because she didn’t ask to be on TV — we did.”