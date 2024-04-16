Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Are Expecting 1st Baby

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, are expecting their first baby.

The Man of Steel actor, 40, confirmed the news at the Monday, April 15, premiere of his new movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. “I’m very excited about it,” he told Access Hollywood. “Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

When the outlet’s reporter joked that his Ungentlemanly Warfare costar Henry Golding inspired him to be a dad, Cavill replied with a laugh, “I mean, he didn’t inspire me to do that. My parents did.”

At the same event, Cavill said that he’s in a great place at the moment. “I’m enjoying this stage of my life very much so,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m turning 41 in May and I have a real sense of approaching everything with more — more direction now.”

Cavill and Viscuso went public with their romance in April 2021 when they shared an Instagram photo of themselves playing chess. “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Cavill captioned the snap.

Viscuso is an executive at Vertigo Entertainment, which has produced films including Five Nights at Freddy’s and Barbarian. In December 2022, Cavill announced that he and his girlfriend had started collaborating on an adaptation of the tabletop game Warhammer 40,000.

“For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer.”

He went on to reassure fans that he would do his best to deliver a project befitting his love for the game. “To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love,” he wrote. “I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavor to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen.”

Updates on the project have since been scarce, but earlier this year, Cavill confirmed that the adaptation is still a go.

“I can’t say too much, again, it’s early days still. But to have this opportunity to bring it to screen, and be at the tiller so it can be faithful, is key to me,” he explained during a February interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “This is the stuff I’ve been dealing with since I was a kid. This is the stuff I spend my free time daydreaming about, as an adult as well, and I get to bring it into life.”