NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda Wallace, are expecting their first baby.

“Spring has sprung. Summer will be rad. Fall is the first time, we’ll be mom and dad!” the couple shared in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, April 17. “Baby Wallace coming October 2024.”

The announcement featured a slideshow from their pregnancy reveal photoshoot. In one shot, Bubba, 30, and Amanda sat in the front seats of an old school van and their baby’s sonogram was hanging from the rearview mirror. Another snap showed Bubba hugging his wife and she held the sonogram over her belly. At one point, the pair showed off their dog Asher.

Several of Bubba’s fellow racecar drivers took to the comments to share their excitement for the couple.

“Lessssssgo ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Indy Car driver Scott McLaughlin replied while NASCAR driver Derrell Edwards wrote, “Congrats guys!!! 🙏🏾🎉 What a blessing.”

The official NASCAR account also gave Bubba and his wife some love by responding to the post with heart emojis.

Bubba also shared the news on his X page and teased that his future child could potentially arrive close to his birthday which is October 8.

“‘It would be the worst to have a baby on your birthday/birthday week.’ Me: ‘Well damn … OK,’” he wrote via X on Wednesday. “Coming … my birthday week🤣🤣🤣.”

Bubba and Amanda tied the knot on New Year’s Eve 2022 after getting engaged the year before.

“What an incredible off season. Nothing will beat marrying my best friend!” Bubba wrote via Instagram in January 2023 alongside photos of the duo’s nuptials and honeymoon. “Time to get after it, 2023 is gonna be one for the books.”

Bubba and Amanda went to high school together but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until much later. The pair began dating after they reconnected in 2015 at a college football game. As sparks flew between the twosome, Bubba invited Amanda to Las Vegas to a race multiple times and after some resistance, she finally agreed.

“And then he asked a few times again, and I eventually said yes,” she said to People in December 2023. “I was like, well, I have to get to know him more if we’re going to be on vacation for a week together. And we started dating when we got out to Vegas, because we had been talking so much. We had really started to really like each other.”