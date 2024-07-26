LEGO has joined forces with our favorite stars for a “bricktacular” holiday special.

Celebrity guests Sophia Bush, Eric McCormack, Holly Robinson Peete and Lil Rel Howery have all signed on for the third annual LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. Host Will Arnett will return alongside Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard as judges for the two-night special series airing with FOX.

Bush, McCormack et al will be paired with fan-favorite former contestants Christine Blandino (Season 3), Stephen Joo (Season 3), Aaron Newman (Season 1) and Corey D. Samuels (Season 1), all competing for the charity of their choice. The teams will undergo a series of holiday-themed challenges before a team is crowned LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular champions.

LEGO gave fans a first look at the special at Comic-Con on Friday, July 26. Holiday lights flicker on to reveal teams that go together “like elves and shelves,” giving viewers a sneak peak at the decked out holiday themed challenges. Celebrity teams work on intricate holiday villages and large scale builds all in efforts to bring home “the greatest trophy known to man” — no, not a “Nobel Peace prize” as host Arnett teases.

Peet of Queens Court will compete alongside Newman, while One Tree Hill’s Bush is paired with Samuels. Comedian Howery will work with Joo, and McCormack of Will and Grace will team up with Blandino.

The fifth season of FOX’s Lego Masters is set to air in the upcoming 2024-2025 season, and will feature new builders from around the country taking on the toughest challenges yet. The series, based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, will air on FOX —but fans of LEGO Masters can watch anytime on Hulu, Fox.com, On Demand and FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi.