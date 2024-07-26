Joshua Hall is leaning on his pals Amber Rose and Candace Owens amid his ongoing divorce from Christina Hall.

“A Nashville time with my friends,” Joshua, 43, wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, July 26 alongside a picture of him, model Rose, 40, and political commentator Owens, 35. “Peep the podcast with these two today.” Joshua was referring to Owens’ self-titled podcast where Rose is the guest for the Friday episode.

Over the years, Joshua has split his time between his home in Tennessee and California. Joshua’s unexpected hangout comes shortly after Christina, 41, took to social media to publicly address their breakup.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be,” Christina wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 25.

Related: Christina Haack and Joshua Hall's Relationship Timeline Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story captivated fans before their surprising split in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, […]

Christina shared that she worked very hard to build her current life for herself and children. The HGTV star shares kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 42, and her son Hudson, 4, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“Anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” she continued. “An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

She concluded her message by reminding everyone that “divorces do not happen overnight” and “there is always a breaking point.”

The following day, Christina spoke out against the claims Joshua made in a TMZ story claiming he was “blindsided and heartbroken” by their split. Christina gave her perspective on the situation.

“’Our sources say she stopped speaking to him after a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney,’” Christina quoted in her post before writing, “Huh … I didn’t block him — and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange — No flowers, no card, no messages like ‘Hope you have a nice birthday’ 🧐.”

Christina quipped that “something’s not adding up here” but she was “down to keep playing ‘Christina Vs. The Victim’” game.

Related: Christina Hall's Blended Family Photos: 3 Kids, Ex-Husbands and More While Christina Hall was building houses on her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop, she was also creating a loving home in real life. Hall shares daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden, born in 2015, with El Moussa. She is also the mother to son Hudson, whom she […]

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Christina and Joshua filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage. The pair cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. However, they selected different dates of separation. Christina listed July 7 as their date in her legal docs, while Joshua chose July 8 in his filing.

Christina requested the court that her last name be restored to Haack and that neither she nor Joshua receive spousal support. Both she and Joshua are asking that the other pay their legal fees.

However, Joshua is seeking spousal support from Christina. He also requested an equal split of rights to the HGTV and Discovery TV shows he and Christina worked on together. (Joshua appeared alongside Christina on the series Christina in the Country and Christina on the Coast.)

Related: HGTV Stars' Dating Histories Through the Years Over the years, the hosts and personalities on various HGTV series have been outspoken about their relationships. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack made a splash on the network when their show Flip or Flop debuted in April 2013, chronicling their property flips in Southern California and their family life as a then-married couple and parents of two. The real estate […]

Joshua was also going to be part of Christina’s new show The Flip Off alongside ex Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. However, a source told Us that the series was moving forward without Joshua.

In the latest Us cover story, an additional insider revealed that Joshua and Christina had been “having issues for a while.”

“Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working,” the insider explained. “Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”