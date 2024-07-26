Joshua Hall is looking for serene moments amid his divorce from estranged wife and HGTV costar Christina Hall.

Joshua, 43, returned to social media on Wednesday, July 24, after a weeks-long break to share a photo of himself via his Instagram Stories standing in the woods wearing a gray shirt and a backward hat sporting a logo from clothing store Brixton in Newport Beach, California. He added a prayer hand emoji in the bottom corner of the photo.

Christina, 41, and Joshua both filed for divorce earlier this month after less than three years of marriage. Christina filed for a dissolution of marriage on July 15, according to paperwork obtained by Us Weekly. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed the date of separation as July 7. Joshua, for his part, filed the same day, listing the date of separation as July 8.

Initially, Christina asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support. Additionally, she wanted Joshua to pay her lawyer fees. Joshua is also asking Christina to pay his attorney fees, as well as seeking spousal support from Christina and an equal division of community property acquired during their marriage, which includes their $12.6 million home in Newport Beach, California.

Christina requested a dissolution of marriage again on July 23, with a source exclusively explaining to Us that the Flip or Flop star’s “request was rejected by the court because Joshua filed first. Christina subsequently had to file a separate response and request for divorce.”

In her latest filing, Christina responded to Joshua’s divorce filing by outlining 13 properties that she claims to own separately from her estranged husband, including a six-bedroom home in Franklin, Tennessee, a Nashville apartment, proceeds from the sale of a five-bedroom home in Dana Point, California, and “any and all property” acquired by Christina “before marriage,” after the former couple’s separation or given to her “by gift or bequest” during their marriage.

While she is trying to retain certain properties, Christina also acknowledged in the docs that her and Joshua’s Newport Beach home is community property, as is a real estate property located in Thompsons Station, Tennessee. Christina is not seeking spousal support and is asking that the court not award any to Joshua.

Christina did not sign a prenuptial agreement prior to marrying Joshua in 2021, a second source confirmed in a recent issue of Us Weekly, admitting that money had long been a source of conflict for the pair.

“Christina works very hard and is successful. She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household,” the second insider said. A third source familiar with the matter told Us that Joshua was working throughout the duo’s marriage.

In addition to merging some of their real estate investments, Christina and Joshua also joined together for their professional endeavors. Joshua both appeared on and served as a consulting producer for his estranged wife’s HGTV shows Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country. The pair were set to star alongside Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in the upcoming series The Flip Off, but another source exclusively told Us earlier this week that production is now “moving forward” without him.