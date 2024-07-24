Christina Hall filed her response to estranged husband Joshua Hall’s request for a divorce, eight days after they both filed to end the marriage.

According to the new docs, filed on Tuesday, July 23, and obtained by Us Weekly, Christina, 41, requested a dissolution of marriage … again.

Christina and Joshua, 43, both initially filed for divorce on Monday, July 15, but a source exclusively explains to Us that “Christina’s request was rejected by the court because Joshua filed first. Christina subsequently had to file a separate response and request for divorce.”

Joshua is seeking spousal support and an equal division of community property acquired during their marriage, which includes the exes’ $12.6 million home in Newport Beach, California. In her latest response, Christina outlined 13 properties that she claims to own separately from Joshua, including a six-bedroom home in Franklin, Tennessee, a Nashville apartment, proceeds from the sale of a five-bedroom home in Dana Point, California, and “any and all property” acquired by Christina “before marriage,” after her and Josh’s separation or given to her “by gift or bequest” during their marriage.

Elsewhere in the docs, Christina acknowledged that her and Joshua’s Newport Beach home is community property, as is a real estate property located in Thompsons Station, Tennessee. Unlike Joshua, Christina is not seeking spousal support and is asking that the court not award any to Joshua either. She is also requesting that the court restore her maiden name, Haack.

Christina did not sign a prenuptial agreement prior to marrying Joshua in 2021, a second source confirmed in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that money had long been a source of conflict for the pair.

“Christina works very hard and is successful. She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household,” the insider shared. A third source familiar with the matter told Us that Joshua was working throughout the duo’s marriage.

The divorce proceedings have already impacted Christina’s upcoming HGTV show The Flip Off. Joshua was initially set to star in the series alongside Christina, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, but another source exclusively told Us earlier this week that production is now “moving forward” without him.

Tarek, 42, and Heather, 36, who tied the knot in 2021, reacted to Christina’s divorce during an interview with E! News published on Tuesday.

“We support her,” said Heather.

“[Christina] will get through this,” Tarek, who was married to Christina from 2009 to 2018, added. “Life’s tough, s—t happens. We got one shot at life and we gotta do what’s best for us, so whatever she needs, we’re here to help.”

Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with Tarek and son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2021.