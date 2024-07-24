Christina Hall and Joshua Hall’s divorce proceedings could get messy.

Christina, 41, didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement before marrying Joshua, 43, in 2021, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that money has long been a source of contention for the pair.

“Christina works very hard and is successful. She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household,” the insider shares. A second source familiar with the matter tells Us that Joshua was working throughout the twosome’s partnership.

Both Christina and Joshua both filed for divorce on Monday, July 15, and their requests from the court have already put them at odds.

Christina isn’t requesting spousal support and is asking the court not to award any to Joshua, while Joshua is seeking spousal support from the Christina on the Coast star. He’s also requesting an equal division of community property acquired during the marriage, which includes the former couple’s $12.6 million Newport Beach, California, home and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows that they developed, produced or contracted with while married.

Both Christina and Joshua’s names are on the title of their shared home, Us can confirm. Josh’s involvement in several of Christina’s television projects is also well-documented. He has made appearances on Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country and served as a consulting producer on those shows.

Joshua was also set to appear alongside Christina, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off, but a third source exclusively told Us earlier this week that production is “moving forward” without him. The insider added that Christina and Joshua’s split wasn’t “sudden” as the duo “have had issues for a while.”

Weeks ahead of filing for divorce, Christina exclusively admitted to Us that collaborating with Joshua on The Flip Off came with some challenges.

“I’m used to being the boss of everything, especially when it comes to design. So, it’s just like this is a whole new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be interesting how it plays out,” she said. “Bickering on camera is not necessarily full reality. It’s, like, a character. There’s just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera. I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”

Christina was previously married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021 and to Tarek, 42, from 2009 to 2018. She shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with Tarek and son Hudson, 4, with Anstead, 45.

