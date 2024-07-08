Christina Hall is a reality TV veteran when it comes to sharing the small screen with romantic partners, but it’s still a work in progress with her newest co-star — husband Joshua Hall.

“I’m just so used to doing it and, like, I just have a very, kind of, go with the flow dynamic on camera,” Christina, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 2, while chatting about the upcoming season of Christina on the Coast and her next TV project The Flip Off. “I don’t take things too seriously and I feel like this is something that I really talk to Josh about a lot is like, who I am, like day-to-day is different than who I am on camera.”

Christina had been an HGTV personality for nearly 10 years when she and Joshua, 43, tied the knot in 2022. She told Us that learning to “bounce ideas off somebody” was something she’s had to work on with him.

“I’m used to being the boss of everything, especially when it comes to design. So it’s just like this is a whole new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be interesting how it plays out,” she said, with a laugh.

Related: Christina Haack and Joshua Hall's Relationship Timeline Far from a flop! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s sweet love story has captivated fans since they first announced their relationship in July 2021. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about […]

“Bickering on camera is not necessarily full reality,” she added. “It’s like a character. So, there’s just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera. I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”

Joshua first joined Christina in her series Christina in the Country, which followed her as she expanded her home renovation business in Tennessee. He will appear on the new season of Christina on the Coast, which premieres Thursday, July 11 on HGTV and Max.

“You see him pop up in here and there, but he doesn’t take [on] a big role,” she clarified. “So, he is more involved when we’re flipping houses in Tennessee.”

And they’re on-screen dynamic will be more in focus than ever when they team up against Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in the upcoming HGTV competition show The Flip Off where the two couples will go head-to-head to see “who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights.”

Christina told Us that they “just started filming” the new show, which is slated to premiere next year. “We actually haven’t filmed together with Tarek and Heather yet, so I can’t really say that I know what that looks like,” she shared. “Only Josh and I have filmed together so far.”

Christina and Tarek, 42, famously cohosted HGTV’s Flip or Flop together for 10 years and share kids Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8. They split after seven years of marriage in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Tarek went on to wed Heather, 36, in 2021 and the two welcomed their son Tristan in January 2023. (Christina also shares her youngest son, Hudson, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2021.)

Related: A Timeline of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall's Relationship Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall may not be together anymore, but they remain a team for their family. After the pair split in December 2016 following seven years of marriage, they continued to work together on their show HGTV’s Flip or Flop. While the exes remained coworkers they began coparenting their two children: daughter […]

For now, Christina is excited to share new episodes of Christina on the Coast with viewers. “I really wanted to do big projects and luckily we got some really big ones, [taking]entire homes down to the studs, really touching the entire part of a lot of these houses, long remodels that took a year,” she teased of the new episodes. “So I think fans are really gonna like just seeing an entire project come together.”

Christina on the Coast season 5 premieres on HGTV and Max on Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson