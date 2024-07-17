Christina Hall (née Haack) is not letting her divorce from Joshua Hall get in the way of her HGTV series.

“They are in production of The Flip Off without Josh,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re moving forward with the show without him.”

The insider adds that Christina, 41, and Joshua’s split wasn’t “sudden,” as the pair “have had issues for a while.”

Us confirmed that Christina filed for a dissolution of marriage on Monday, July 15. The reality star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed the twosome’s date of separation as July 7.

Joshua, 44, also submitted his own filing on Monday. However, he listed their date of separation as July 8, per docs obtained by Us.

In his paperwork, Joshua asked the court for all rights to his property before he and Christina tied the knot in 2022. He is also seeking equal division of community property acquired during the marriage. According to the filing, this includes the couple’s Newport Beach, California, house and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced or contracted with during the marriage.

According to Christina’s filing, she will provide the court with a list of separate property assets and debts at a later date. She also requested her last name be restored to Haack.

While Christina got her start on HGTV years ago, she brought Joshua in for several brief appearances on Christina on the Coast. However, in her new show, The Flip Off, she teased to Us that Joshua would have a bigger role to play. (The Flip Off is set to premiere in 2025.)

“We’re working together just, like, hand in hand and discovering what that dynamic is and looks like,” she exclusively told Us in July 2023 about the project with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young). “I mean, it’s never easy to work with a spouse so we’re just really discovering. I’m used to being the boss of everything, especially when it comes to design. This is a whole new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be interesting how it plays out.”

Christina and Joshua were first linked in 2021 following her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead. Joshua and Christina tied the knot the following year in a secret ceremony. The duo wed for a second time in Hawaii in October 2022 with Christina’s children present for the nuptials. (Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with Tarek and son Hudson, 4, with Anstead.)

After news broke of their divorce, Joshua quietly removed mentions of Christina and her kids from his Instagram bio. He previously had the first initials of Christina’s three children listed on his profile while tagging the HGTV star’s page. The bio section of his Instagram page is now empty.