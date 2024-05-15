Tarek El Moussa is teaming up with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, to compete against his ex-wife, Christina Hall, and her new husband, Joshua Hall, in a new reality show, The Flip Off.

“Now, the exes are back — along with their new spouses — for a throwdown competition to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights,” the statement read. “The series launches in early 2025 with a super-sized premiere when Tarek and Christina are sure to bring the flipping drama.”

Heather, 36, and Christina, 40, teased their collab on Tuesday, May 14, while joking that Tarek, 42, has a type. In the clip shared via social media, Heather and Christina matched in black bustiers, ripped denim jeans and high heels. They both styled their blonde hair into loose beachy waves as they twirled strands between their fingers.

The video began with Heather and Christina playfully misidentifying one another as Tarek sat in a chair in front. “Must be all that bleach,” Christina joked of the mix-up, as Tarek noted, “Well, I guess it is confusing.”

Related: A Timeline of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s Relationship Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall may not be together anymore, but they remain a team for their family. After the pair split in December 2016 following seven years of marriage, they continued to work together on their show HGTV’s Flip or Flop. While the exes remained coworkers they began coparenting their two children: daughter […]

Tarek and Christina rose to stardom with their show Flip or Flop, which aired for 10 seasons beginning in 2013. The twosome, who share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, announced their split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in 2018.

In 2019, Tarek began dating Heather, and the couple announced their engagement one year later, tying the knot in November 2021. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2023 that the twosome welcomed son Tristan.

Tarek has previously been candid about his divorce from Christina. In April, he admitted during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he “wasn’t the best guy” to Christina before their split.

“When you’re going through multiple cancers back-to-back and your hormones are off and you’re in surgeries and you have no thyroid, you do things you normally wouldn’t do,” he explained, noting that he wasn’t making “an excuse” for his behavior.

Related: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa: A Timeline of Their Relationship Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa‘s whirlwind love story is too cute for words. The twosome first crossed paths on the 4th of July in 2019, and Tarek went on to confirm their relationship that August via Instagram. “I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special […]

Tarek was diagnosed with stage II thyroid cancer in 2013, and shortly after, learned he had testicular cancer. He has since beaten both.

“What really broke me was my divorce. That was exponentially more difficult than every issue in my entire life put together,” he explained. “And somehow, I got through it.”

Christina, for her part, moved on with Joshua, with whom she tied the knot in 2022.