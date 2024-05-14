Heather Rae El Moussa and Christina Hall are enjoying the last laugh when it comes to the chatter surrounding their relationship.

After Tarek El Moussa marked Mother’s Day weekend by celebrating both his wife and ex-wife on social media, the entire trio reunited for a playful video.

In the must-see clip posted via Instagram on Tuesday, May 14, Heather Rae and Christina matched perfectly in black bustiers, ripped denim jeans and high heels. They even had similar beauty looks with their bleach-blonde hair and braids.

As another fun twist, the pair playfully misidentified each other as Tarek, 42, sat in a chair in front of them. How could they get mixed up? As Christina joked, “Must be all that bleach.”

“I guess you’re not the only ones confused…” Tarek captioned the video.

To keep the fun going, both Christina, 40, and Heather, 36, commented on the post with two “matching people with bunny ears” emojis.

“Iconic,” Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wrote in the comments section. Real Housewives of Orange County’s Jennifer Pedranti added, “This is AWESOME!!!”

Another user replied, “I’m so uncomfortable and proud of you all at the same time! 😂😅🤣 Great sense of humor from everyone!”

Tarek and Christina announced their split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. Since their divorce, the couple — who share daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8 — haven’t always seen eye to eye.

Things got a little more complicated when Tarek met Heather in July 2019. After some fans called out how similar the HGTV star’s girlfriend looked to his ex, Heather responded.

“How would I be ‘trying to look like someone?’ Last time I checked I’ve looked like this my whole life,” she said via her Instagram Stories in December 2019. “Come on guys … Let’s stop being ridiculous.” Tarek and Heather got married in 2021 and Us Weekly exclusively revealed when they welcomed a baby boy, Tristan, in January 2023.

Despite some infamous soccer game drama and rumors of turmoil, this modern family has been getting along and staying focused on the kids. While celebrating Mother’s Day weekend, Tarek thanked both Heather and Christina for all that they have done.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there, but especially to my amazing wife, mom, mother-in-law, sister, and Christina!” he wrote via Instagram on May 12. “Thank you for loving our kids and family endlessly every single day and showing up for them.”

Heather and Christina also exchanged flowers for the holiday weekend and documented their gifts on social media.