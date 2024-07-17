Christina Hall’s estranged husband, Joshua Hall, has quietly removed her and her children from his Instagram bio.

Joshua, 44, previously had the first initials of Christina’s three children — daughter Taylor, 13, and sons Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4 — in his bio, noting that he was their “protector.” Christina, 41, was also previously tagged. The bio section of his Instagram page is now empty amid his and Christina’s ongoing divorce.

The former couple both filed for divorce on Monday, July 15, after more than two years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. Christina listed the date of separation as July 7 while Joshua listed July 8 as the date of their split.

Christina is asking the court to restore her maiden name, Haack. She is also requesting that neither party receive spousal support and that Joshua pays her legal fees. Joshua, meanwhile, is seeking spousal support from Christina and wants Christina to pay his attorney fees.

In addition to spousal support, Joshua is seeking all rights to his property before he and Christina tied the knot in 2022, as well as equal division of community property acquired during their marriage. His list of community property includes any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced or contracted while married.

Christina previously admitted that it was challenging to work with Joshua on their upcoming HGTV show, The Flip Off, which is set to premiere in 2025.

“I mean, it’s never easy to work with a spouse, so we’re just really discovering. I’m used to being the boss of everything, especially when it comes to design,” she exclusively told Us of the show, which also stars her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, weeks ahead of the split.

Christina met Joshua in 2021 after her contentious split from Ant Anstead. That July, she defended herself from criticism that she’d moved on too fast after divorcing Anstead, 45.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” Christina wrote via Instagram at the time. “I had taken time off social [media], hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins).”

Over the course of Christina and Joshua’s relationship, Joshua became an authority figure in his stepchildren’s lives.

“Christina is the one who says, ‘Whatever you want,’” Joshua told Entertainment Tonight in June 2023. “I haven’t been around these kids their whole lives, but the time I have been they already know, ‘If Josh says no, go ask Mom.’”

Christina shares Taylor and Brayden with Tarek, 42, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2019, and Hudson with Anstead, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2021.