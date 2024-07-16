Joshua Hall and Christina Hall’s HGTV shows will be addressed by a court as the couple moves forward with a divorce.

On Tuesday July 16, news broke that Christina, 41, and Joshua, 43, had each filed their own divorce papers after more than two years of marriage. Both parties cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, with Joshua listing their date of separation as July 8. Per Christina’s filing, she disputes his claim, listing that they separated on July 7.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Christina wants her last name restored to Haack and is asking Joshua to pay for attorney fees and costs. She is not requesting spousal support and doesn’t want her estranged husband to be awarded spousal support.

Joshua, for his part, is asking the court for all rights to his property before they got married as well as equal division of community property acquired during the marriage.

Related: Christina Haack and Joshua Hall's Relationship Timeline Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s love story captivated fans before their surprising split in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, […]

Per court documents, Joshua’s list of community property includes the couple’s Newport Beach, California, house and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced or contracted with during the marriage. He is also seeking spousal support from Christina. Christina’s filing, however, indicates that she will provide the court with a list of any separate property assets and debts at a later date. Weeks before the split, the former Flip or Flop star provided a glimpse into her working relationship with Joshua.

While her estranged husband doesn’t take on a “big role” in Christina on the Coast, Christina explained that their upcoming show, The Flip Off, which is set to debut in 2025, is a little different.

“We’re working together just, like, hand in hand and discovering what that dynamic is and looks like,” she exclusively told Us about her upcoming project with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa. “I mean, it’s never easy to work with a spouse so we’re just really discovering. I’m used to being the boss of everything, especially when it comes to design.”

Christina added with a laugh, “This is a whole new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be interesting how it plays out.”

Related: Christina Hall's Blended Family Photos: 3 Kids, Ex-Husbands and More While Christina Hall was building houses on her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop, she was also creating a loving home in real life. Hall shares daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden, born in 2015, with El Moussa. She is also the mother to son Hudson, whom she […]

As they worked on a variety of projects together, Christina said she made date night with Joshua a priority. While many evenings would be spent closer to home in Orange County, the couple also loved to travel outside of their neighborhood.

“We do, like, short vacations to Cabo,” she told Us. “Those are kind of our favorites. We’re really close and we’re able to get over there and you can totally relax there. The weather’s always nice.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Christina and Joshua’s teams for comment. Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays on HGTV at 9 p.m. EST.