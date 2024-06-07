Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa understand fans think their new renovation show with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, and her husband, Joshua Hall, is “crazy.”

The couple appeared on Tamron Hall on Friday, June 7, and discussed their willingness to “let the past be the past” in an exclusive clip obtained by Us Weekly.

“I’m just going to say it, it’s a little bit weird we’re having a house flipping competition show because they have literally no chance of beating us,” Tarek, 42, joked about the blended family’s upcoming HGTV series, The Flip Off, set to premiere in 2025.

Heather, 36, added about their dynamic, “It’s crazy but everyone is in such a good place and we’re here to give you guys a great show and we’re really excited about it.”

Tarek and Christina, 40, were married from 2009 to 2018, and they share two kids: daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8. The pair’s divorce eventually led to the end of their long-running series, Flip or Flop, in 2022 after 10 seasons. Tarek and Heather wed in 2021 and welcomed their son, Tristan, in February 2023. (Christina was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, and they share son Hudson, 4. She married her current husband, Joshua, 43, in 2022.)

Tarek told Tamron, 53, that he felt like he and Christina went from “best friends to arch enemies” during their uncoupling. However, he decided that he wanted a different dynamic for the sake of their children.

“As time goes on, you start to think and you start to realize things, right?” Tarek explained. “And what I realized is this: I couldn’t imagine growing up in a family where my parents were divorced and they hated each other because I love my mom, I love my dad. They are divorced, but they still get together, and we do family dinners. And the truth is let the past be the past.”

After years of tension between Tarek, Christina and their respective spouses, the group was brought together after Brayden underwent an emergency appendectomy in May 2022. Although the situation was terrifying for the parents, it ultimately helped them all make amends.

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important teamwork/co-parenting is,” Christina wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

In addition to talking about their upcoming show during their Friday appearance on Tamron Hall, Heather said she was “so proud” of Tarek for writing his book Flip Your Life, detailing his battle with addiction.

“It’s not easy when the whole world is watching and they always have something negative, nasty to say and you air everything and you don’t know how people are going to handle it,” she said. “He put it all out there and doesn’t care about the negativity — he’s trying to help people.”

Tarek agreed that it was “100 percent worth it” to release his memoir.